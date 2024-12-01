Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 12/01/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (18-6-0) at STARS (14-8-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Nikolaj Ehlers

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Each team held an optional practice Saturday.

Ehlers was not ruled out to play Sunday by Jets coach Scott Arniel after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Logan Stankoven (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Stankoven is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game but could be available to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

