Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 12/01/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (18-6-0) at STARS (14-8-0)
4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Nikolaj Ehlers
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
- Each team held an optional practice Saturday.
- Ehlers was not ruled out to play Sunday by Jets coach Scott Arniel after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Logan Stankoven (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
- Stankoven is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game but could be available to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.
