Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 12/01/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (18-6-0) at STARS (14-8-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Nikolaj Ehlers

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

  • Each team held an optional practice Saturday.
  • Ehlers was not ruled out to play Sunday by Jets coach Scott Arniel after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Logan Stankoven (lower body)

Status report

  • The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
  • Stankoven is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game but could be available to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

