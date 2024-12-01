Canadiens’ Quarter-Century Team: Forwards

The Montreal Canadiens are the most storied franchise in all of hockey. With a history that stretches back to 1909, there is no surprise that they have a long list of legendary players. The Canadiens have had 60 players, who have worn their sweater, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF). They have had multiple dynasties, including the only one with five consecutive Stanley Cups.

However, the 21st century has been a far cry from that greatness, some of the darkest times in franchise history occurred since the turn of the century. Despite the difficult times, there has been some success, and there have been some excellent players. The Hockey Writers will assemble the top Canadiens performers of the last 25 years for this exercise.

Part 1 – Canadiens Forwards

Because there are no Cups to be used as a standard, this is based not only on the impact on team success but mostly on individual performance. While there has been a modicum of playoff success, having won 12 playoff series this century, tied for most among Canadian teams with the Edmonton Oilers. This exercise won’t be a lineup and won’t follow positions. To be added to the list, they had to have played at least three full seasons in a Montreal sweater. It will list the top six forwards, top four defenders and top two goaltenders over the first quarter of this century. Some of the players selected are obvious, but selecting that sixth forward wasn’t easy. Some 30 goal scorers, defensive specialists, and more such as Brian Savage, Michael Ryder, and Mike Cammalleri were some of those who were considered for this list.

Saku Koivu

As one of the longest-serving captains in Canadiens history, the selection of Saku Koivu was easy. Not only that, but he was the source of one of the most emotional returns to hockey witnessed in the NHL when on April 9, 2002, he returned to a standing ovation after beating cancer.

As a player, he made things happen offensively, ending his time in a Canadiens sweater sitting 10th all-time in points with 641 points in 792 games played. While he was a smaller center, he never shied away from a situation, going into the corners or the slot with no fear. He was strong in the faceoff circle and performed well despite being matched up for long periods against some of the NHL’s top centers. That fearless style left him vulnerable to injury at times, like that infamous high stick in the 2006 Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, his legacy continues as his son Aatos Koivu has joined the organization as a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Tomas Plekanec

Tomas Plekanec was drafted in the third round in 2001 and ended up playing 1,001 NHL games, and except for 17 games in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater, they were all with Montreal.

Tomas Plekanec (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Plekanec was an intelligent two-way center who was a consistent offensive player, reaching the 20-goal plateau eight times in his first 10 seasons if you prorate his scoring in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. He was also a good playmaker and is only one of five Canadiens to have reached the 70-point plateau in the last 25 years. While his offence was relied upon, it was his impact at center defensively that stood out the most. His best work matching up against top-line centers seemed to come when he lined up against Sidney Crosby. However, his biggest legacy may end up coming from his trade to rival Toronto Maple Leafs which led directly to the pick used to draft Lane Hutson in 2022.

Alex Kovalev

Alex Kovalev may have been the most talented player to play for Montreal over this period. During his five seasons, he became the Canadiens’ only point-per-game player over the last 25 years when he scored 84 points in the 2007-08 season. He was the author of many amazing plays, yet it was his underrated physicality that provided one of the signature plays of the last 25 years. Kovalev was hit by Darcy Tucker, and the Russian forward took offence to the hit and went out of his way to set up the play to allow him to return the favour. The still photo of this hit has been shared by millions on social media, even to this day.

That time Alexei Kovalev sent Darcy Tucker a receipt for going high on him in Montreal pic.twitter.com/nmgxHnosVj — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) August 6, 2022

Kovalev’s natural instincts shone through in the offensive zone where his flair and talent became a true weapon. His wrist shot was lethal and he remained a consistent threat to create opportunities for his team with his playmaking skills, especially on the power play. While inconsistency plagued him throughout his career, his elite skill level and flair for offence endeared him to Canadiens fans, so much so that they protested team management when they refused to re-sign him. The player also known as “the Artist” regretted leaving Montreal, and is still revered in the city to this day.

Max Pacioretty

Drafted 22nd in 2007 by Montreal, Max Pacioretty was expected to become an offensive player for the club, but no one expected the amount of scoring he provided. At 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, many had hoped he’d become the speedy power forward the club had been searching for since the departure of John LeClair in the 1990s. While he never really did, he instead became a very good two-way winger. The captain for three seasons main weapon was a lethal shot that gave him five straight 30-goal seasons for Montreal. He sits eighth all-time for 30 goal seasons for the franchise, all seven ahead of him on the list are in the HHOF. His lasting impact is still being felt as his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights provided the team with that elusive first-line center but also brought in a successor for the captaincy.

Nick Suzuki

That successor is Nick Suzuki. The current captain and top-line center fits in well on this list. He has consistently improved every season at both ends of the rink, finishing last season with 33 goals and 77 points while also matching up against every top center in the NHL. He has also been a staple at the All-Star Game for Montreal, having been sent to the star-studded event three times. He was also selected to the All-Rookie Team making him a consistent top performer. This has made him the NHL’s emerging pre-eminent two-way center and the NHL Network ranked him as the 16th best center in the league.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Suzuki signed an eight-year contract extension with a $7.85 million average annual value (AAV), the richest forward contract in Canadiens history. This will keep him in Bleu, Blanc et Rouge for his prime playing years as he leads the team out of a rebuild. His legacy will be decided by how well the club can do in the playoffs during his tenure as captain.

Brian Gionta

Brian Gionta arrived in Montreal as an unrestricted free agent and his experience as a Cup winner with the New Jersey Devils was a welcomed addition. He helped lead the club through its centennial celebrations as they struggled to remain competitive enough to threaten a Cinderella playoff run, a struggle that continued until the end of Marc Bergevin’s tenure. The Rochester, NY native said of his time in Montreal “It was the best five years of my career”, where he played 303 games scoring 97 goals and 173 points. He held the captaincy for four years, becoming only the second American to hold the title after Chris Chelios, culminating with a memorable run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014.

The first 25 years of the 21st century have had some memorable players, and moments, even without a Cup victory. The forwards listed each have left a mark on the franchise, and their legacies are being felt or are still being built. Part two will follow with the quarter-century defence and goaltending.