Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Penguins – 12/3/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (15-9-1) at PENGUINS (10-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured: None

Status report

Bobrovsky did not travel. The goalie is expecting the birth of his child.

Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. In a corresponding move, forward Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to Charlotte.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Jack. St Ivany

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Glass took full contact in practice Monday, but the forward is expected to miss a 12th straight game since last playing Nov. 7.

Latest for THW: