Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Penguins – 12/3/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (15-9-1) at PENGUINS (10-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist
Spencer Knight
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured: None
Status report
- Bobrovsky did not travel. The goalie is expecting the birth of his child.
- Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. In a corresponding move, forward Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to Charlotte.
Latest for THW:
- Panthers Shut Out Hurricanes 6-0 in Second Half of Back-to-Back
- Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 11/30/24
- Hurricanes’ Winning Streak Snapped in 6-3 Loss to Panthers
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Jack. St Ivany
Injured: Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
- Glass took full contact in practice Monday, but the forward is expected to miss a 12th straight game since last playing Nov. 7.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Hurricanes, Oilers
- Penguins’ Player Grades Through 25 Games
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 11/30/24