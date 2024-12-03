Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Sabres – 12/3/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (13-12-0) at SABRES (11-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig
Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- O’Connor and Toews each participated in an optional morning skate after they had maintenance days and missed practice Monday.
- Colton was on the ice but the forward skated in a noncontact jersey.
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka
Jiri Kulich — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
- Lafferty is week to week, though the forward’s timeline could be on the shorter end, coach Lindy Ruff said Monday.
- Samuelsson has begun skating and shown progress but there is no timeline for the defenseman to return.
- Greenway skated on his own Monday. It was the forward’s first time on the ice since Nov. 14. He will miss his eighth straight game.
