Sabres Look to Bounce Back vs. Avalanche Following 3-0 Loss

The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t find a way past Ilya Sorokin on Saturday night, falling 3-0 to the New York Islanders on Long Island. Despite a strong start, outshooting the Islanders 10-6 in the first period, they couldn’t capitalize. Sabres’ starting goaltender James Reimer made 17 saves on 19 shots but conceded goals to Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom.

The team has the Colorado Avalanche coming to town on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Puck drop is at 7 pm EST at KeyBank Center. This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams. Last season, they split the season series 1-1 as the games resulted in a 4-0 win for the Sabres (Oct. 29) and a 5-1 win for the Avalanche (Dec. 13).

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Preview

The Sabres are 11-11-2 (24 points), 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and sit three points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They have lost their last three games which include the Minnesota Wild in a 1-0 loss (Nov. 27), the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 OT loss (Nov. 29), and the New York Islanders in a 3-0 loss (Nov. 30).

Both the Sabres and Avalanche boast superstars capable of lighting the lamp at will. While the Sabres have faced some scoring struggles this season, they still have dynamic players like Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and JJ Peterka leading the charge. On the blue line, offensive contributions from Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and even Bowen Byram add another layer of firepower.

Let’s take a closer look at the top performers from both teams so far this season:

Sabres leaders

Goals: Tage Thompson (11)

Assists: Alex Tuch (14)

Points: Alex Tuch (22)

The Avalanche are 13-12-0 (26 points) 6-4 in their last 10 games and sit two points out of the second Western Conference wild card spot. However, they have lost their last two games, to the Dallas Stars in a 5-3 loss (Nov. 29) and the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-1 loss (Nov. 30).

Avalanche Leaders

Goals: Mikko Rantanen (15)

Assists: Nathan Mackinnon (29)

Points: Nathan Mackinnon (36)

Sabres Keys to the Game

Start Fast

The Sabres have had a strong start in most of their games this season, consistently generating scoring chances, getting plenty of shots on net, and often dominating puck possession. However, their Achilles’ heel has been allowing opponents to strike first, even after a fast start. Against a team like the Avalanche, that simply can’t happen. If the Sabres manage to apply early pressure, they need to capitalize by scoring the first goal. Otherwise, if the Avalanche strike first, the Sabres will find themselves playing catch-up while trying to contain the Avalanche’s dangerous top trio—a strategy unlikely to yield success.

Get Pucks on Net

The Sabres have a tendency to bombard goalies with perimeter shots, which can be both an asset and a liability. It works to their advantage when they create traffic in front of the net—deflections, rebounds, or screens can turn those shots into goals. But without a net-front presence, those shots become easy saves, giving goaltenders a chance to settle into a rhythm against a goaltender like Alexandar Georgiev, however, this strategy could pay off. With a shaky 3.31 goals-against average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%), Georgiev isn’t the most reliable netminder. The Sabres should test him early and often, looking to capitalize on any weaknesses.

Limit Avalanche’s Big Three

The Sabres must keep constant tabs on Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar whenever they’re on the ice. These three are among the NHL’s elite and can change the course of a game in an instant.

MacKinnon, a key leader for the Avalanche, is tied for third in the league with 36 points and leads the NHL in assists with 29. While completely shutting him down is unrealistic, the Sabres can focus on minimizing his impact. Securing an early lead is crucial, as the last thing they want is a one-goal game late in the third period with MacKinnon controlling the puck.

Then there’s Makar, undoubtedly the best defenseman in the NHL. He leads all defensemen in points (32), goals (eight), and assists (24)—the kind of player every team covets. Like MacKinnon, Makar is deadly with the puck in high-pressure moments, especially late in a tight game or during overtime. The Sabres will need to stay disciplined and proactive to prevent him from dictating the play when it matters most.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rantanen is one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers and snipers, currently ranked fifth in the league with 15 goals. He’s a constant threat in the offensive zone, capable of finding the back of the net from virtually any angle. He’s especially dangerous on the power play, where he’s never hesitant to unleash his shot from anywhere on the ice.

Sabres Need Every Point

In a highly competitive Eastern Conference, the Sabres can’t afford to keep slipping into losing streaks, especially when dropping regulation games against teams like the Islanders—direct rivals in the playoff race. Securing two points in these matchups is crucial, as every point gained within the conference could be the difference in the playoff push. As the season progresses, those extra points will be vital when teams are jockeying for position.

When facing out-of-conference opponents, salvaging at least one point is still important, but the priority must remain on maximizing points within the conference.

Can the Sabres snap their three-game skid and get back in the win column tonight?