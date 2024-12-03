Islanders’ Ideal Forward Lines When Barzal & Duclair Return From Injury

The New York Islanders have dealt with significant injuries early in the 2024-25 season, with key players like Mat Barzal, Anthony Duclair, Adam Pelech, and Alexander Romanov missing extended time. Now that Romanov has returned and Barzal, Duclair, and Pelech are expected back soon, fans are speculating about the potential lineup. With over a quarter of the season completed, there is enough data to begin projecting the ideal forward line configuration once everyone is healthy.

The Islanders’ primary challenges this season have been forward depth and special teams. While the top forward lines likely won’t see major changes, only the second line has logged more than 10 games together. Moving forward, building chemistry and aligning skill sets will be crucial for achieving consistent success.

1A: Tsyplakov – Nelson – Palmieri

The Islanders have not had a bonafide first line so far this season, but the second line of Maxim Tsyplakov, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Palmieri has produced like one. The trio has the second most minutes together of any forward line in the NHL and sits sixth in expected goals percentage (57.4 xG%) and 12th in goals percentage (57.1 G%) among lines with more than 150 minutes, per MoneyPuck.

Related: Islanders Should Trade For Penguins’ Anthony Beauvillier

The Islanders’ trio has outperformed notable combinations like the New York Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck, and Artemi Panarin, as well as the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Carter Verhaeghe. Despite lacking the same level of name recognition, the Islanders’ line has been a dominant force and should obviously stay intact as they continue to dominate the NHL.

1B: Lee – Horvat – Holmstrom

In a limited sample of just two games, the Islanders trio of Anders Lee, Bo Horvat, and Simon Holmstrom has outscored opponents 4-0. Additionally, they have posted an impressive 65.4% expected goals percentage (xG%) and generated 3.58 expected goals per 60 minutes, the highest of any line on the team. While their production may not be sustainable, the early results are encouraging, making it a clear choice to keep them together for now.

1C: Duclair – Pageau – Barzal

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a productive stretch alongside Lee and Horvat but has since returned to the bottom six in practice following Holmstrom’s strong showing in his spot. Still, Pageau’s contributions should not be overlooked, as he has demonstrated an ability to step into a top-six role when needed.

New York Islanders celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Reuniting Duclair and Barzal, who worked well together early in the early stages of this season, seems like a natural fit. Adding Pageau to the mix, with his speed, 60.4% faceoff win rate, and reliable two-way game, would only enhance the line. Barzal thrives with specific types of linemates, and both Duclair and Pageau fit that mold. If this combination clicks, the Islanders will solidify a formidable top-nine group.

4: Engvall – MacLean – Fasching

The Islanders’ fourth line has significantly struggled to start the 2024-25 season, regardless of the personnel. Fortunately, a strong top-nine could allow the line to play limited minutes, making it logical to assemble three capable forwards to maximize its impact.

While Kyle MacLean’s analytics have been underwhelming, his 54.7% faceoff win rate and penalty kill capabilities are notable assets. Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching, despite receiving vocal feedback from head coach Patrick Roy, have clearly outperformed Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. With Nelson and Palmieri excelling on the penalty kill, Cizikas’ role has since diminished, creating an opportunity to craft a fourth line with more offensive upside.

The Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight, and with Duclair and Barzal still sidelined by injuries, forwards Holmstrom, Engvall, MacLean, Fasching, Cizikas, and Oliver Wahlstrom have opportunities to prove they belong in the lineup when everyone is healthy. While the stats and the eye test support this approach, improved play—especially from Cizikas and Wahlstrom—could change those plans.