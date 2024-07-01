5 Trade Destinations for Islanders’ Oliver Wahlstrom

New York Islanders 2018 first-round pick and former top prospect Oliver Wahlstrom has had a rough start to his NHL career. He joined the Islanders full-time in 2020, underwent a coaching change a few seasons later, then tore his ACL once he got in a groove. While it has been clear for a while he needs a change of scenery, Islanders’ general manager Lou Lamoriello essentially stated Wahlstrom is on the outs following the 2024 NHL Draft.

Assuming Lamoriello follows through on his promise, many teams are expected to have interest in Wahlstrom. He is a restricted free agent who received a qualifying offer, and he has until July 15 to accept it. He is likely looking for a multi-year deal to provide security, so a trade could happen soon. If it does, who will have interest in Wahlstrom and what could a return look like?

Toronto Maple Leafs

The first team that could have interest is the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have much of their core signed to expensive deals, so adding Wahlstrom at a salary under $1 million would make a lot of sense. His scoring upside would be a nice addition to the middle-six, and he would finally get the opportunity to play alongside strong scoring talent. On the Islanders, he frequently played with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Josh Bailey when healthy, so playing alongside more offensively gifted forwards like Max Domi or John Tavares in the Maple Leafs’ middle six would benefit his development.

The Maple Leafs also lack draft capital to acquire most trade targets, but not Wahlstrom. Due to his lack of production, he would not cost much. A mid-round draft pick could be enough, although it is unknown if that is what Lamoriello is looking for. With Nick Robertson a potential trade chip for Toronto, the two teams could swap the former top prospects.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators could be another suitor for Wahlstrom. Their bottom six was a weakness last season and he could be a solution to that. His right-handedness along with a cheap contract would provide an upside the Senators are unlikely to find in free agency. He would also be joining a team with a new coach, allowing him to make a great first impression alongside all returning Senators. Nobody is doubting Wahlstrom’s abilities but rather if he is able to overcome the mental hurdles to reach the next level in his NHL journey, the Senators could be a great fit.

The Senators also make sense as trade partners for the Islanders. They have five third-round picks across the next two drafts, allowing the Islanders to add a mid-round selection. They also have Shane Pinto who would make a lot of sense for Lamoriello to bring in. He is young, a center, and has offensive upside. Wahlstrom could be paired with a protected first-round pick or other assets to make a deal.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are in a transition phase as they manage the dead money from Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s buyouts. Because of this, they have little money to spend while they hope to make the playoffs. Adding Wahlstrom’s upside to their middle six could be a smart way to round out their offensive core with young talent without sacrificing a valuable asset or salary room. Wahlstrom would be a great fit alongside Joel Eriksson Ek, as he could develop alongside one of the NHL’s premier defensive centers. Wahlstrom would bring another scoring threat to the wing, serving as a power forward unafraid of physical play.

Minnesota possesses two third-round picks and two fourth-round picks in the 2026 Draft. They could potentially assemble a trade package for Wahlstrom using these draft picks or offer a prospect such as Hunter Haight or David Spacek. The Islanders would be inclined to take a package from Minnesota since they are in the opposing conference.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have shown a willingness to take on reclamation projects, evident in their acquisitions of Barclay Goodrow, Filip Zadina, Ty Dellandrea, Carl Grundstrom, and Jake Walman in recent seasons. From here, they may as well take a chance on Wahlstrom as they continue their rebuild.

A package might resemble what the Wild would offer, consisting of various mid-round draft picks. Although San Jose lacks a third-round pick until the 2028 Draft, they possess sufficient draft capital in other rounds to make a deal. However, they could be inclined to involve Wahlstrom in a separate trade based around Jean-Gabriel Pageau. If the Islanders are looking to shed salary, they could package Wahlstrom and a second-round pick to dump Pageau’s remaining contract of two years at $5 million annually.

Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club has already shown a willingness to be aggressive in their first season in Salt Lake City, and they could be a trade partner for Wahlstrom. With the intention of making the playoffs, their forward core currently lacks leadership and experience, and they could follow a similar package as the one mentioned above involving Pageau. With north of $15 million in projected cap space, they could look to add Wahlstrom and Pageau while recuperating a second-round pick after losing three in their trades for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino.

Wahlstrom would likely attract significant trade interest given his age, contract, and potential, which makes him appealing to any front office. Therefore, Lamoriello must strategize effectively to maximize the return. By doing so, he could secure a trade that benefits both the Islanders and Wahlstrom in the upcoming season.