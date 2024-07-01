Meet the New Canucks: Jake DeBrusk

After a bunch of big names were signed by other teams, including Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov with the Boston Bruins, general manager Patrik Allvin got his day going with the announcement of former Bruin Jake DeBrusk signing a seven-year deal worth $5.5 million average annual value (AAV). Shortly after that, he added two other Bruins, Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort, and Nashville Predators bruiser Kiefer Sherwood on short-term contracts. Clearly, Allvin has made it a point to add more size and physicality to his lineup as all four of his signings so far are over 6-foot-0 and have the propensity to hit.

In the first edition of Meet the New Canucks, we are going to focus on Allvin’s biggest and most lucrative signing, DeBrusk, who is joining only his second team in the NHL.

Who is Jake DeBrusk?

Now a veteran of 465 games, DeBrusk was drafted 14th overall by the Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft after a productive season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Swift Current Broncos where he scored 42 goals and 81 points in 72 games. The son of former NHLer and current broadcaster Louie DeBrusk, he made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2017, and promptly put up his first two points in the league via a goal and an assist against the Nashville Predators. He went on to play 70 games in his rookie season, finishing with 16 goals and 43 points, and another six goals and eight points in the playoffs.

Over the next six seasons, DeBrusk became a consistent offensive producer, both in the regular season and the playoffs. He’s already a three-time 20-goal scorer and has only dropped below 10 goals once – back in 2020-21 when he had only five goals and 14 points in 41 games. He infamously requested a trade during the 2021-22 season, but rescinded it after Bruce Cassidy was fired. Since then, he has regained his form with 27 goals in 2022-23 and 19 goals last season.

DeBrusk has developed into a very reliable two-way winger capable of stepping up when the pressure ramps up in the playoffs. Over his seven consecutive postseason appearances, he has an impressive 27 goals and 47 points in 86 games, including five goals and 11 points in 13 games during the 2024 Playoffs. He has also proven to be a reliable player in the top-six, power play and penalty kill, averaging 1:36 shorthanded and 1:41 on the power play in 2023-24.

DeBrusk’s 2023-24 Season

DeBrusk played most of the 2023-24 season in the top-six with either Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle (346:21 at even strength) or Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak (128:43 at even strength). Either way, he played with at least one elite player, making it a possibility that he could thrive with Elias Pettersson as his center. He averaged 16:50 of ice time overall and was a physical presence with 107 hits and the most blocked shots he’s had in his career with 50 after only averaging around 20 per season before that.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk had a good season overall with 19 goals and 40 points along with a plus/minus of plus-4 and only 18 penalty minutes. Despite falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round, he finished the playoffs on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and was one of the Bruins’ strongest players overall. His ice time ramped up to 18:01 and he became way more physical, logging 53 hits in only 13 games, nearly half his output from the 80 games he played in the regular season. It’s clear he loves playing in the intense atmosphere of the postseason, which is great for the Canucks who want more engaged players when the pressure ramps up in April.

DeBrusk’s Fit With the Canucks

The Canucks went into free agency looking for a winger for Pettersson. Barring any more signings or trades, they appear to have gotten it – unless he develops more chemistry with JT Miller, that is. As of right now, let’s assume he will slide in alongside Pettersson. While he’s not the biggest forward at 6-foot-0, 197 pounds, he isn’t afraid to throw the body around, battle along the boards, and go to the net. He is also a great skater, with good acceleration, ranking in the 91st percentile when it comes to 18-20 mph bursts (according to NHL Edge). We all know head coach Rick Tocchet loves his physical players who are effective forecheckers, so he should fit into the Canucks’ system quite well whether it is with Pettersson, Miller or even Teddy Blueger.

Jake DeBrusk, signed 7x$5.5M by VAN, is a top six scoring winger with a well-rounded offensive game and good defensive metrics who plays in all situations. Lots of goal-scoring upside even if it's not the most consistent. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ZAyIBKjxVe — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2024

As mentioned earlier, DeBrusk isn’t just a one-trick pony either. He can play on both special teams and isn’t a liability in his own zone. Basically, don’t be surprised if he becomes one of Tocchet’s favourite players to deploy in all situations and line combinations, from the top-six to the bottom-six and everywhere in between.

A Word From DeBrusk

“There are lots of things that go into it and you get to play with Pettersson or (J.T) Miller and it’s a team that’s ready to win and a city that’s ready to win…Vancouver really pushed hard and really wanted me. I’m very confident and very excited” (from ‘NHL Free Agency: Canucks tried to hit a grand slam, hope Jake DeBrusk proves home run,’ The Province, 7/1/24).

More to Come?

With a defenceman, a top-six forward and two bottom-six forwards signed, it will be interesting what other cards Allvin has up his sleeve on Day 1 of free agency. They still need to potentially find a third/fourth-line center, backup goaltender (unless they’re going with Arturs Silovs), and maybe even a winger for JT Miller and Brock Boeser. We will see what happens, but keep it locked to The Hockey Writers and our free agency tracker for all the updates as they come down the pipe.

