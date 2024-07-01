Vancouver Canucks Sign Jake DeBrusk to a 7-Year Contract

Former Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is on the move. After spending the beginning stages of his career with Boston, he is headed to the Vancouver Canucks. He will be locked in for the next seven years and will have an annual average value of $5.5 million. He was one of the top wingers on the open market and gets swooped up.

DeBrusk Lands With the Canucks

It was an up-and-down season for DeBrusk with the Bruins. After a career year during the 2022-23 season that saw him score 27 goals and 50 points, his production took a back seat. It took him nine games into the season to score his first goal (Nov. 2, 2023) and his production came in streaks. Once he found the back of the net, he went on to have strong months in December and January but then had two points in the entire month of February. When the season concluded, DeBrusk finished the year with 19 goals and 40 points.

Related: THW’s 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Playing with Patrice Bergeron all those years rubbed off on DeBrusk. What he lacked in production this season he made up for with his defensive play. He emerged as a strong two-way winger for the Bruins and was a large key to their success last season. Also, he led the Bruins in playoff scoring, so his impacts were felt in the biggest way on the biggest stage. Now, he gets to bring those elements to his new team.

DeBrusk Fits the Canucks Perfectly

This is a great addition for the Canucks. You can never have too much depth, especially as a contender. DeBrusk is a player that can play on the top two lines or even add a boost of depth and play on the third line. Safe to say, either line will be impacted and will have a boost come opening night puck drop.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk is a player who can play in all situations as well. He is a player who has previously been deployed on the power play and can produce on the man advantage. The best thing about his game is that he is unafraid to go to the high-danger areas and the tough areas to get pucks.

For a two-way winger who excels both ways, this is a great deal for both sides. DeBrusk got his long-term security and the Canucks are getting a player that can add depth to the roster.