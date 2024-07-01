Vancouver Canucks Sign Danton Heinen to 2-year Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Danton Heinen to a 2-year, $5 million deal, per the team.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Danton Heinen on a 2-year contract with a $2.25M AAV. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2024

A 4th round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Heinan has bounced around a bit since a surprisingly strong rookie campaign (16 goals, 47 points) for the Boston Bruins in 2017-18. He spent two years each with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins before returning to the Bruins last season.

What Heinen Brings to the Table

Heinen is what a bottom-six forward is meant to be. He can play either wing, move up and down the lineup, and has the speed to suit any situation. Given his numbers – 18 goals with Pittsburgh two seasons ago, 17 with the Bruins last season – he has the hands to provide pop in the middle of the lineup.

Related: Free Agency Tracker

At 6-foot-1, Heinen has good size and shows a willingness to get into the dirty areas. He could always stand to get a bit stronger, but he is tough to handle in front of the net. The hope is that he can regain his rookie form, but he is a solid depth player.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The biggest stat of note is his ice time. He took a major step back with Pittsburgh, struggling to see the ice for more than 10 minutes per game in 2022-23. He got nearly 14:30 of ice time last season, showing that he’s capable of being trusted.

How Heinen Fits with the Canucks

The Canucks are getting a solid addition to the bottom-six of their lineup. If they can’t bring back Teddy Blueger, having Heinen there to replace his offense will help. There is enough talent throughout the Vancouver lineup that it’s not inconceivable to think that Heinen can hit 20 goals.

The Canucks got pushed around in the playoffs and Heinen brings a bit more size. Though he needs to work on being tougher to move, his grit and willingness to go into the dirty areas will be a welcome addition.

If he can continue to play 14 minutes or more of responsible hockey while contributing 15 goals or more, it will be as solid a signing as there is.