New York Islanders Sign Anthony Duclair to 4-Year Deal

The New York Islanders have signed winger Anthony Duclair to a 4-year deal worth $3.5 million per year, according to the Islanders.

Duclair, a veteran of 10 seasons in the NHL, has bounced around the league through his 563 career NHL games. He most recently spent 17 games (plus playoffs) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring eight goals and registering 15 points during that span.

What Does Duclair Have to Offer?

Duclair is a tantalizing player. The former third-round pick has blazing speed and is tough to handle when he gets fully up to speed. He is learning to hone his speed a bit better and use it to bear down on defenders rather than simply rush up the boards and attempt to figure it out later.

He also has very good hands and has shown an interesting scoring touch as his career has unfolded. He managed career-highs in goals (31), assists (27), and points (58) during his second season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22.

The San Jose Sharks took a flyer on him after injuries derailed his 2022-23 season. He was traded to the Lightning at the trade deadline this past season, tallying 24 goals and 42 points in 73 games split between the two franchises.

In addition to a surprisingly deft scoring touch, Duclair has shown some development as a 200-foot player. He is learning to play away from the puck and has shown a marked improvement overall in his very short time with the Lightning.

How Duclair Fits with the Islanders

Presumably, Duclair is going to be asked to continue his improvement away from the puck. He has shown himself capable of creating space for himself and his teammates but will need to do so in a bigger role.

At his best, he slots in as a legitimate top-six option. His eight goals in 15 games with the Lightning is a small sample size but indicates that he is capable of scoring in bunches. Whether he can recapture his 31-goal effort remains to be seen, but he should be given every opportunity to do so.

Duclair’s flexibility is what makes him most enticing. He can slide around the lineup and play whatever role he is asked. For Tampa, he found his greatest success in a middle-six role. He struggled when he barely saw the ice in the latter half of the series against the Panthers.

His upside is legitimately 25 to 30 goals. That kind of impact can’t be understated. He still has room to grow as a player, but this could quietly be one of the more solid signings of the offseason.