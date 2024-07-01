NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Lightning, Bruins, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tyler Bertuzzi and Nick Robertson are both looking to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs but under completely different circumstances. Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel has reportedly told those in his inner circle that he’s agreed to terms of a long-term contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman “haven’t made much progress” on a new contract. There are also free agency updates coming out of Florida.

Guentzel Reportedly Signing with Lightning

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli is reporting that Jake Guentzel has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Yohe also noted the forward has informed his inner circle that he’ll be signing with the team. Pierre LeBrun saw the reports and wrote the deal had not been finalized, but all signs point to Tampa getting Guentzel signed to a seven-year deal.

LeBrun wrote, “I would expect an announcement sometime tomorrow before the market opens. The Bolts weren’t going to trade for his rights without feeling good about their chances to get him signed.” It certainly would explain why the team has not upped their offer to Steven Stamkos.

Kevin Weekes is also reporting that the Lightning are close to closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Victor Hedman.

Nick Robertson Wants a Trade Out of Toronto

Chris Johnston of TSN is reporting that Nick Robertson has informed the Toronto Maple Leafs of his desire to be traded. Sources report that the restricted free agent has no plans to re-sign with the team this summer.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson, 22, has faced injuries and frequent transitions between the AHL and NHL. While some of these moves were based on his level of production, other demotions were strategic, exploiting his contract’s flexibility to avoid waiver risks. Seemingly ready to move on and seek more consistency in the NHL, it’s not clear how the Leafs responded to his trade request.

Bertuzzi Testing Free Agency

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, “Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be returning to the Maple Leafs. His value has outpriced Toronto. He will land a deal elsewhere in the 4 year and over $5 mil per territory.” Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Toronto last summer. With Bertuzzi now out, speculation suggests that the Leafs might target David Perron and possibly inquire about Stamkos’ interest.

Bertuzzi had 21 goals and 22 assists with the Leafs last season. He also had a goal and three assists in seven playoff games. There are likely to be interested parties, but that could depend on the ask.

Bruins and Swayman Hit Roadblock

According to Frank Seravalli, “One item to watch: Bruins did issue a qualifying offer today to Jeremy Swayman, of course. But sounds like Bruins and Swayman haven’t made much progress on a new deal. And they already went through full arbitration process to reach a deal last year via binding ruling.”

Trading away Linus Ullmark without having Swayman signed is proving to be a potential gamble that could backfire. He’s had trouble getting deals done with the team and they just traded away his friend, making the situation even less appealing. At what point does Swayman start to get annoyed with the Bruins for the way they are handling his negotiations?

Panthers Latest Rumors Ahead of Free Agency

Reports surfaced on Sunday evening that Ryan Lomberg may have priced himself out of what the Panthers are willing to pay to retain him. Meanwhile, LeBrun is reporting, “Talks still ongoing between Sam Reinhart’s camp and the Cup champion Panthers. Told it’s likely going right down to the wire on that one.”

