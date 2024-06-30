Islanders Draft News: Wahlstrom, Tsyplakov, Coaching Changes & More

The New York Islanders had a successful 2024 NHL Draft that saw the team revive its depleting prospect pool. With most of the attention on the early selections of Cole Eiserman, Jesse Pulkkinen, and Kamil Bednarik, general manager Lou Lamoriello’s quotes to the media have gone under the radar.

Maxim Tsyplakov’s NHL Outlook

The Islanders’ signing of Maxim Tsyplakov was a pleasant surprise to begin the offseason. The addition showed organizational change, signifying a shift in the bottom six towards younger players with more offensive spark. Tsyplakov had 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games this season with Moscow Spartak in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He posted career highs in goals, assists, and points, and finished fifth place in the KHL scoring race. The 6-foot-3 left wing was speculated to join the bottom six as a penalty-killing power forward.

Lamoriello rarely reveals his plans, but by telling the media he “did not sign [Tsyplakov] for Bridgeport,” he has all but confirmed his spot on the NHL roster. He goes on by saying Tsyplakov is “an NHL-type of player.” This makes perfect sense for the Islanders as Tsyplakov can play a gritty, physical game, maintaining a focus in the defensive aspects while still providing occasional offense.

Clutterbuck and Martin Uncertainty

If Tsyplakov does join the bottom six full-time, it likely means the end of Mat Martin and/or Cal Clutterbuck’s tenures on Long Island. This was brought to Lamoriello’s attention and he stated “There’s nothing that’s been done. I’ve had my conversations with them, and they have had their conversations with me.” In typical Lamoriello fashion, he said a lot without saying anything.

While Lamoriello could be lying about no progress being made, his intentions appear somewhat clear. The Islanders’ issues this season stemmed from poor goaltending, defensive injuries, and a struggling bottom six. While Martin and Clutterbuck were great leaders on Long Island, they are past their prime, and Lamoriello likely sees that.

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To analyze this weekend and Lamoriello’s quotes together, it is looking like the Islanders will not make any significant changes to the roster. The bottom-six is likely to shift, with Clutterbuck, Martin, and potentially another name. From there, the bottom six will likely be comprised of Tsyplakov, Casey Cizikas, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Simon Holmstrom, Pierre Engvall, Kyle MacLean, and then a few other pieces. One of these pieces could be Oliver Wahlstrom, although it appears Lamoriello does not have him in his plan.

Wahlstrom On the Outs

Wahlstrom was a highly touted prospect who has struggled since joining the Islanders organization. He has had three head coaches, gone through countless different line combinations, and suffered a torn ACL. He recently turned 24 years old, but it is likely too late for him to find a role on the Islanders.

With Wahlstrom a restricted free agent this offseason, Lamoriello confirmed he would be tendered a qualifying offer. This means if another team were to sign him, the Islanders would be able to match any offer or receive draft pick compensation, depending on the value of the deal. The more likely scenario is Wahlstrom finds a fresh start elsewhere, likely a few weeks into free agency to a team that missed out on some of its targets. His value is not much, likely a midround draft choice, but it would be nice to yield a return for a player unlikely to contribute to the NHL roster next season.

Houda Off the Bench

Lamoriello revealed the Islanders have moved on from assistant coach Doug Houda. Running the defense and penalty kill, he struggled on the Islanders’ bench. Whether the team’s shortcomings were his fault or a result of the onslaught of defensive injuries, the Islanders have moved on. It is expected his replacement will be announced soon.

With free agency about to begin, the Islanders are expected to make their rounds on all potential signees. There is a clear need for change on the roster, whether it be in the top six, bottom six, or both. Only time will tell how significant these changes are, but it is hard to imagine the Islanders will stay out of the news over the next few weeks.