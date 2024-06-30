NHL Rumors: Sabres, Devils, Panthers, Utah, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown (part two of two), there is speculation coming out of the NHL Draft that some moves by the New Jersey Devils have solidified a big signing in free agency. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres have confirmed they intend to buy out Jeff Skinner. Who might Skinner look at when he becomes an unrestricted free agent? The Florida Panthers will try to sign all of their UFAs, but one key free agent might be heading to the Utah Hockey Club. Finally, the surprise Logan Thompson trade was because the goaltender asked to be moved.

Sabres Confirm Plans to Buy Out Jeff Skinner

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says they will be buying out the remainder of Jeff Skinner’s contract ahead of free agency. The 32-year-old holds the NHL record for most games played (1,006) without a playoff appearance and speculation is that he’ll look at playoff contenders when he becomes a free agent.

Related: Canadiens News and Rumors: Weber, McGroarty and More

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 writes, “Jeff Skinner will have made $100 million after his buyout, but he’s yet to play one playoff game. Have to think he would sign a lower AAV to play on a competitive team. He has scored 33, 35, and 24 goals the past three seasons. Had 82 pts in 2023.” Gregor suggests that the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars might be contenders for Skinner’s services.

Devils Landing Brett Pesce?

The New Jersey Devils shipped defenseman John Marino to Utah for a pair of second-round picks during the draft. Several insiders are predicting this is a move that appears to set up the UFA signing of Brett Pesce on Monday. Pesce has been linked to the Devils for some time now and having taken care of their goaltending questions ahead of and during the draft, defense is now a priority for the team.

Pesce is projected to get just over $6 million per season. He may be one of the first players signed on Monday.

Logan Thompson Asked for a Trade

According to Elliotte Friedman, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said after the draft that Logan Thompson asked for a trade. He wanted more opportunities and a chance to be a starter. The Golden Knights then moved to Akira Schmid who will start as their No. 3 goalie, getting time at AHL Henderson. That means Vegas is still in the market for a backup to Adin Hill.

Utah Going After Bradon Montour

Friedman said on his most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Utah Hockey Club was active in the draft and making trades because new owner Ryan Smith is not a patient owner. It is also believed the team will be chasing Brandon Montour in free agency. “They are going to be in on Brandon Montour if he hits the market for Florida,” said Friedman.

Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston note in a recent article for The Athletic:

When free agency opens, [Bill] Armstrong will still be looking to sign another defenseman, preferably one who can play the left side. But he can take comfort in knowing that he doesn’t need to build the entire thing up from scratch. source – ‘NHL Draft rumblings: What the Lightning are up to, Utah’s defense haul, Guentzel, Reinhart and more’ – Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/29/2024

Panthers Trying to Sign All Their UFAs

While his players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito is focused on keeping the team intact. His top priority is securing an extension for Sam Reinhart before he becomes a free agent. The 57-goal scorer is due for a raise from his $6.5 million annual contract, but it’s uncertain if they can retain him. Other pending UFAs include Vladimir Tarasenko, Kyle Okposo, Nick Cousins, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, and Montour. Talks with their agents began only after the Panthers’ Game 7 win against Edmonton.

“Everyone knew we couldn’t negotiate during the playoffs,” Zito said. “I told the agents to be ready right after.” Zito added. “We’re going to try and keep everybody. Obviously it’s a special group, and we’ll try to keep as many guys as we can and be mindful that there’s opportunity (on the open market) for people. We have a cap.”

Carter Hart and Others to Become Free Agents

Chris Johnston reported on Saturday: