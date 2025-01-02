Islanders’ January Results Will Determine Team’s Next Decade

The New York Islanders headed into the 2024-25 season with a roster similar to the one from the season prior, yet the team’s play has regressed. They are quickly falling out of the playoff race, and hope among fans is beginning to fade. With so many of the core players’ contracts set to expire within the next two seasons, the team may be forced to sell, and a disappointing January could lead general manager Lou Lamoriello to make moves. On the other hand, the team sits just a few games back from a playoff spot, so a hot month could make the Islanders buyers heading into the March 7 trade deadline.

If the Islanders Struggle

If the Islanders struggle this January, trades are inevitable. Brock Nelson has reportedly drawn interest from the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild. For Dallas, the need is urgent, as Tyler Seguin was placed on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury and is expected to miss the next four to six months. Minnesota, meanwhile, has long struggled to find elite talent at center, and with Nelson among the few quality centermen available on the trade market, their interest is unsurprising.

In addition to Nelson, Kyle Palmieri is another player who could be moved, thanks to his strong start to the 2024-25 season. Through 38 games, he has tallied 12 goals and 26 points. The 33-year-old is on pace to set career highs in both categories and will become a free agent at the end of the season, making this an opportune time to maximize his trade value.

Beyond Nelson and Palmieri, the Islanders may also consider shopping Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee, Adam Pelech, and others. The returns for these players would likely focus on draft picks and young talent, signaling a shift toward the future.

If the Islanders do indeed struggle in January and sell, it will mark the end of the current core. Trades will dismantle the roster, and a rebuild will begin. Should this happen, the next two to four seasons will likely be focused on getting younger and developing, setting the stage for a new era of Islanders hockey.

If the Islanders Dominate

If the Islanders get hot this month and climb back into a playoff spot, they will almost certainly be buyers at the trade deadline. Both Nelson and Palmieri are due for new contracts this offseason, and the players have expressed confidence in their teammates, signaling that Lamoriello will likely take an aggressive approach to add talent to avoid another wasted season, as was the case last year when he chose to stand pat.

Patrick Roy, Head Coach of the New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders’ primary issues lie in their bottom six and special teams. The penalty kill and powerplay are each dead last in the league, so improvement is necessary. With all seven of their draft picks still in hand, Lamoriello is well-positioned to address these weaknesses. At least two impact-forwards would be added, potentially more, as the team looks to strengthen its depth to bolster its chances for a postseason run.

Islanders January Schedule

The Islanders have been unpredictable this season. They have taken down some of the league’s best teams but also suffered embarrassing losses, such as their Dec. 23 blowout defeat to the Buffalo Sabres. While it is possible for the Islanders to claw their way back into the playoffs, their January schedule offers little hope.

The Islanders will play 12 games in January, eight of which are at home, with all but one matchup coming against teams in the playoff race. The toughest stretch will come early, as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit UBS Arena before the Islanders embark on a three-game road trip against the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Utah Hockey Club.

Following that, a seven-game homestand will feature four divisional matchups and a back-to-back on Jan. 24 and 25 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

If the Islanders hope February will be easier, it won’t. Back-to-back games on Feb. 1 and 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will be a tough test, followed by another meeting with the Golden Knights. The Islanders will then face another back-to-back against the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Aside from hosting the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 18, the Islanders will face one of the league’s toughest schedules over the next five weeks. This stretch will be make-or-break for their playoff hopes, as another slide could make a postseason berth impossible. If they struggle, a rebuild will reset the franchise’s contention window, while a string of wins would bring the franchise back into the playoff picture.