Stars’ Tyler Seguin Undergoes Groin Surgery; Expected to Miss 4-6 Months

After being placed on the injured reserve (IR) on Monday, Dec. 2, and missing several games this season due to a lower-body injury, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin will undergo surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss four to six months. According to Stars general manager, Jim Nill, the surgery is to repair a left side FAI (femoral acetabular impingement) and the left side hip labrum.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill provides an update on Tyler Seguin: pic.twitter.com/IpVtTwy9Km — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2024

This is a huge blow to both Tyler Seguin and the Stars, as the 32-year-old center has gotten off to a terrific start, scoring nine goals and 20 points in 19 games, and is scoring on 20.9% of his shots. In nine seasons with the Stars, Seguin has scored 20+ goals in all but the COVID-shortened season and 2020-21, where he played only three games due to injury. Aside from that 2020-21 season, this will be the first time Seguin has played fewer than 69 games since he’s been in Dallas. In Seguin’s absence, the team will have to rely on its depth for the remainder of the regular season and likely into the playoffs. With production as reliable as his, it will certainly be hard to replace.