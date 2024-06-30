Grading the Los Angeles Kings 2024 Draft Picks

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft has concluded, and the Los Angeles Kings made four selections, including a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 when they took Brandt Clarke. With most of their top prospects recently reaching the NHL, the talent within the prospect pool has dwindled. Now with it rejuvenated, let’s recap and grade each selection.

1. Liam Greentree, Right Wing, A

After trading back from 21st to 26th overall, the Kings still got their guy. They selected Liam Greentree from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is a 6-foot-2, 198-pound right wing who shoots left-handed. He had 36 goals and 90 points for the Spitfires this season and was nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL Most Outstanding Player). He also had two goals and two assists in seven games at the 2024 U18 World Championship for Canada.

According to Dayton Reimer of The Hockey Writers, Greentree is a “fantastically creative player who can move the puck as though it were on a string. His puck control, especially while moving, is not an easy skill to learn, but he makes it look almost effortless. His ability to think of a quick solution while being pressured can create some incredible highlight-worthy goals and plays, and his slipperiness is comparable to much smaller players like Luke Misa and Berkly Catton.” He believes Greentree is one of the hardest workers in the draft and has the upside to become a 40-goal, 80-point player “in the right system”. And, well, the Kings are the right system.

Kings’ fans might be hesitant to get excited with their prospects considering many of their recent top prospects have disappointed. However, that should not be a concern with Greentree. Prospects like Alex Turcotte struggled with injuries, and youngsters like Brock Faber, Sean Durzi, Helge Grans, and Tobias Bjornfot struggled to find a spot on the Kings’ roster due to a surplus of positional talent. Neither of those issues will be a concern for Greentree.

Liam Greentree, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Greentree is a right-wing, something the Kings desperately need. Outside of Alex Laferriere, there are no genuine right wings on the Kings’ NHL roster. While Greentree is at least two seasons away from reaching the NHL, his path to stardom is clear. He is also a hard worker with a well-rounded game, meaning he is not going to quit when facing adversity. He was the best player available and a great fit at 26, and Kings fans should be thrilled with the selection.

2. Carter George, Goaltender, B

The Kings acquired the 57th pick when they moved back in the first round with the Montreal Canadiens, and they should be thrilled with the results. Not only would they have likely taken Greentree at pick 21, but they now get Carter George, the top-ranked goaltender according to NHL Central Scouting (North American goalies).

George is on the smaller side, standing just 6-foot-1, but it is a nice contrast to current Kings’ goaltending prospect, Erik Portillo, who stands 6-foot-6. George plays for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL and has decent numbers. The scoresheet does not do him justice since the OHL is a historically high-scoring league. George is best at cutting down angles and moving side to side. His rebound control is a weakness, but that is likely to be resolved over time. He is likely four seasons away from reaching the NHL, maybe five or six.

3. Jared Woolley, Left Defense, B+

The Kings selected Jared Woolley, a left-handed defenseman, with the 164th pick. He is 6-foot-4 and had three goals and two assists in 37 games for the powerhouse London Knights of the OHL this season. His point production does not do him justice, and two more seasons with the Knights will prepare him well for professional hockey.

According to Andrew Forbes, Woolley “was a force on the back end and made a major impact in helping the Knights win the OHL championship and make it to the Memorial Cup Final. He laid some big hits along the way and at six-foot-four and over 200 pounds he’s a frightening opponent to go up against.” He believes Woolley is a long time away from reaching the NHL but is in a great position to achieve his dream at some point. It is hard to provide a timeline for such a young prospect, but it would be surprising to see Woolley in the NHL before the 2028-29 season. If his development goes well, he could turn into a phenomenal bottom-four, two-way defenseman.

4. James Reeder, Right Wing, B

The first selection by the Kings not in the OHL was James Reeder. He is a 5-foot-10 right-wing and had 20 goals and 60 points in 53 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League. He was an alternate captain and is committed to the University of Denver. He is a responsible, two-way forward who has the attitude and leadership required to reach the NHL.

Reeder was named the recipient of the 2024 USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, showing he is a well-disciplined prospect who knows how to succeed on and off the ice. He is likely to spend all four seasons of eligibility with Denver, so Kings’ fans should not expect to see him anytime soon, barring a massive shift in development.

The Kings may have made only four selections in the draft, but it looks like they made the most of them. With the team committed to contending next season, the draft was not their primary focus, so prepare for an eventful free agency filled with rumors and trade proposals.