Kings Extend Alex Turcotte to 3-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Kings announced they have extended Alex Turcotte to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $775,000. Turcotte, a center, was selected fifth overall by the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old had one goal and four points in 20 NHL games this season, along with 10 goals and 29 points in 35 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL).

🗣️ TURCS



We have signed forward Alex Turcotte to a 3 year contract worth an AAV of $775K.



Full Release 📲 https://t.co/XU8y1lVocw @Enterprise | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/nNWrK7wK5r — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 22, 2024

Turcotte’s career has been plagued by injuries, resulting in trade talks among fans. When on the ice, it is clear he has a top-six upside, but staying on it has been the issue. He has played just 32 career NHL games and has failed to cement a roster spot even when in full health. From lower body injuries to concussions, it has been a disaster throughout his professional career.

Turcotte’s Massive Upside

If Turcotte stays healthy and develops into a reliable NHL forward, having him signed to such a valuable contract will pay dividends for the Kings. If he continues to struggle, he can be buried in the AHL without counting toward the salary cap.

Moving forward, it is hard to predict where Turcotte will slot into the Kings’ lineup. His talent should warrant a role in the top nine, but the Kings’ abundance of centers makes it unlikely for that to be the case, even with the departure of Pierre-Luc Dubois. However, since Turcotte is on a one-way contract, he is most definitely going to be on the NHL roster, and it will make no sense for him to sit in the press box.

The Kings’ offseason still has many issues to address, but it is nice to see so much action already. From coaching changes to major trades, it is clear Kings’ management is frustrated with how the 2023-24 season ended, and signing Turcotte to such a valuable contract is just another piece to solve the team’s complicated issues.