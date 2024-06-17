Jared Woolley – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jared Woolley

2023-24 Team: London Knights (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 27, 2006

Place of Birth: Port Hope, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 214 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Unranked by many, Jared Woolley ranked 73rd on the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings. While he might be unknown amongst this strong defensive draft, he also fell victim to the young player method in London — where young players don’t get as much playing time, but have to earn it.

Like a number of young London Knights’ players in recent memory, Woolley started the season with the GOJHL’s St. Thomas Stars in Junior B where he played 19 games and scored six goals and 21 points. He finished with 32 penalty minutes and as a big body defenceman he isn’t afraid to add the physical aspect to his game.

He did, however, make the jump to the OHL where his offensive game took a step back, but his defensive game was put on display. In 37 games with the Knights to close out the season he had three goals and five points with another three points in 16 playoff games.

That said, he was a force on the back end and made a major impact in helping the Knights win the OHL championship and make it to the Memorial Cup Final. He laid some big hits along the way and at six-foot-four and over 200 pounds he’s a frightening opponent to go up against.

Jared Woolley, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

While his offence did take a step back with the Knights, don’t let that mislead you. He can walk the line with poise and finds the openings to get heavy shots on net and set up slot opportunities for his teammates. Given the opportunities in 2024-25, Woolley could be a big impact player for the Knights — both offensively and defensively.

Jared Woolley – NHL Draft Projection

It might take a while for Woolley to hear his name called at the 2024 NHL Draft. He will certainly be a second day selection in the range of 120th to 150th. Again, that’s not entirely representative of his play, rather the opportunities he got this season behind a strong defensive core in London.

Quotables

“Defensively, Woolley’s overpowering. He throws big hits at his blue line, beats down opponents in front of his net, set picks, and traps attackers along the boards. In transition, he’s always looking for the high-value breakout pass and deceives opponents to get it. He joins rushes, walks in space before firing, and tries to set up chances around the slot.” — EliteProspects

“Leveraging his size and reach, Woolley adeptly takes away time and space from the opposition with poise and calmness. His large frame also allows him to add physicality. While not the fastest skater, Woolley has demonstrated the ability to move the puck out of his defensive zone.” — Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Size and strength

Transition game

Offensive zone vision

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Skating

Offensive numbers

NHL Potential

How his offensive game will translate to the OHL level and beyond remains to be seen. That could change where his overall potential lies. That said, for the time being, he’s a four, five or sixth defenceman for most NHL squads. He brings physicality and strong defensive play and that should allow him to make an NHL appearance down the road. It might be a lengthy wait, but it’ll give him more time to develop his overall game for the NHL jump one day.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Most recently, he was a member of the OHL champion London Knights having played 37 regular season games for the team and 16 in the playoffs. While it’s not an actual achievement, it’s worth noting that his first OHL goal this season came at home on Teddy Bear Toss night the spark the bears being thrown down to the ice — a fun little fact for the big defenceman.

Jared Woolley Stats

