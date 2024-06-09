2024 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 128 Final Rankings

Welcome to my final installment of my 2024 NHL Draft Rankings!

It has once again been an eventful draft year, with a lot of names making late pushes to be early selections since the mid-term rankings. This will be my final ranking as we get closer to draft day, all eyes will be on the youngest Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini. He remains uncontested for the top spot as who goes after him remains to be seen.

A lot of names like Ivan Demidov and Artyom Levshunov have made pushes, they haven’t come close to the impact that Celebrini has had in his draft year. Demidov remains my second ranked prospect and Levshunov has made a jump to crack my top-five. There have been other names that have stood out during this final stretch that should be noted. Both well-known names and ones who jumped into and could be first round selections. Here are a few names that caught my eye during this final stretch.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

After finishing the regular season with 47 goals and 84 points, Kelowna Rockets’ forward Tij Iginla shined during the Western Hockey League playoffs with 15 points in 11 games. Once the Rocket were eliminated, he helped Canada win gold at the World U18 Championship where he finished with 12 points in seven games. In the gold medal game, he scored the game-winning goal and two assists, showing up in a big moment.

Needless to say, Iginla was an absolute offensive dynamo and difference maker down this stretch. He showed everything you wanted in a top-10 prospect; the confidence, high-end skillset and scoring abilities, strong hockey sense and situational awareness. At every point this season, he showed that he can take charge of a play and generate quality chances. Even when there’s nothing available, he takes a second to readjust and create something on the fly. He plays a high tempo game and if you can’t keep up, he’ll leave you in the dust.

Cole Eiserman was one of the most divisive prospects in this draft. He has such elite level goal scoring abilities and can do it in a variety of ways; be it on a one-timer, his lightning quick wrist shot or even crashing the net down low. Even though he set the goal record for the National Team Development Program, there were question marks with his play away from the puck. There are moments where he isn’t as engaging defensively or doesn’t use his body and physicality as much as he should. Although, there did seem to be some progress down this stretch. If he can continue to improve and build off that, there will be more teams lining up to draft him as he could be even more lethal in different areas of the game.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Stian Solberg has been slept on all season, but not anymore. If his play at the World Hockey Championship is any indication, then he improved his stock drastically. A big and mobile defender, Solberg is a very smooth skater in transition and has some offensive upside. Though, that’s not why he’s getting the attention. It’s his menacing style and physicality that’s becoming a sticking point in his game. Whether it’s in the open ice, along the boards, or making a reverse hit, he’s not afraid to lay the body and crush his opponents. His ability to be a throwback defender could potentially get him selected in the first round.

If he was flying under the radar before, Teddy Stiga sure isn’t right now as he’s also pushing to be a first-round selection. Finishing third on the NTDP with 79 points, behind only James Hagens and Eiserman, Stiga is another highly skilled and dynamic forward. He dictates the pace of a play very well and is always thinking what he’s going to do ahead of time. As a result, it’s extremely tough to contain him as he plays with a high amount of energy. He excels in small spaces and he has strong puck skills. Like Eiserman, he was a major point producer at the U18 Championship with 11 points in seven games.

While there’s a strong chance that a goalie isn’t selected in the first round, Carter George’s phenomenal performance at the U18 WHC could possibly change that. It’s more likely that he could be drafted in the mid to late-second round, but his play could have him selected earlier. Named best goaltender of the tournament, George made some high light reel saves in the gold medal game, but it was his composure that showed. Even though things got tough and USA was pressuring, he kept his team in there and mounted a comeback. It all started with him. Being a first-round pick will be bold to say, but he definitely made his case.

Without further ado, here are my top-128 for the 2024 NHL Draft.

First Round

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

2. Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

3. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

4. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

5. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

6. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

7. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

8. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

9. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

10. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

11. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

12. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

13. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

14. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

15. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

16. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen U20 (Czechia)

17. EJ Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

18. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

19. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

20. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

21. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

22. Stian Solberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

Stian Solberg, Vålerenga (Photo Credit: Kenneth Myhre)

23. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

24. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

25. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

26. Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

27. Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

28. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

29. Alfons Freij, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

30. Linus Eriksson, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

31. Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

32. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (Nationell)

Second Round

33. Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (HIGH- ON)

34. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

35. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri- City Storm (USHL)

36. Sam O’Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

37. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

38. John Mustard, LW, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

John Mustard, Waterloo Black Hawks (Stephanie Lyn/Waterloo Black Hawks/USHL)

39. Julius Miettinen, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

40. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

41. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

42. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

43. Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

44. Spencer Gill, RD, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

45. Luke Misa, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

46. Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

47. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjö Lakers HC J20 (Nationell)

48. Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

49. Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

50. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

51. Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP (Liiga)

52. Mikhail Yegorov, G, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

53. Tanner Howe, LW/C, Regina Pats (WHL)

54. Noel Fransén, LD, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

55. Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

56. Harrison Brunicke, RD, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

57. Matvei Shuravin, LD, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

58. Adam Jecho, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

59. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

60. Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

61. Ryerson Leenders, G, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

62. Veeti Väisänen, LD, KooKoo (Liiga)

63. Jack Berglund, C, Färjestad BK (SHL)

64. Brodie Ziemer, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Third Round

65. Oskar Vuollet, C/LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

66. Yegor Surin, C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

67. Herman Träff, LW/RW, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

68. Jakub Fibigr, LD, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

69. Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

70. Lukas Fischer, LD, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

71. Luca Marelli, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

72. Daniil Ustinkov, LD, ZSC Lions (National League)

73. Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

74. Tomas Galvas, LD, Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

75. Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

76. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

77. Ollie Josephson, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Ollie Josephson, Red Deer Rebels (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

78. Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

79. Adam Kleber, RD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

80. Miguel Marques, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

81. Nicholas Kempf, G, USA U18 (NTDP)

82. Kapser Pikkarainen, RW, TPS U20 (SM-sarja)

83. Jack Pridham, RW, West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

84. Kamil Bednarik, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

85. Melvin Fernström, F, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

86. Tomas Lavoie, RD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

87. Sebastian Soini, RD, Ilves (Liiga)

88. Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

89. Tarin Smith, LD, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

90. Hagen Burrows, RW, Minnetonka High (USHS-MN)

91. Riley Patterson, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Riley Patterson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

92. Christian Humphreys, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

93. Clarke Caswell, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

94. Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

95. Gabriel Frasca, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

96. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Fourth Round

97. Javon Moore, LW, Minnetonka High (USHS-MN)

98. Aatos Koivu, TPS U20 (SM-sarja)

99. Ondrej Becher, C, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

100. Matvey Babenko, RW, Tolpar UFA (MHL)

101. Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

102. Hugo Lejon, RW, Västerås IK J20 (Nationell)

103. Karl Sterner, Frölunda J20 (Nationell)

104. Ethan Procyszyn, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

105. Will Skahan, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

106. Ondrej Kos, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

107. Eemil Vinni, G, JoKP (Mesits)

108. Kevin He, LW, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

109. Frankie Marelli, LD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

110. Maximillian Curran, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

111. Tuomas Suoniemi, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (SM-sarja)

112. Nathan Villeneuve, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

113. Gabriel Eliasson, LD, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

114. Alexandre Blais, C, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

115. Max Plante, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

116. Hugo Zetterlund, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

117. Thomas Desruisseaux, C, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

118. Jonathan Morello, C, St. Michael’s Buzzers (OJHL)

119. Anthony Romani, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

120. Aidan Park, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS)

121. Kristian Epperson, F, USA U18 (NTDP)

Kristian Epperson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

122. Kim Saarinen, G, HPK U20 (SM-sarja)

123. Jack Bodin, D, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

124. Xavier Veilleux, LD, Muskegeon Lumberjacks (USHL)

125. Jack Van Volsen, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

126. Will Felicio, LD, Madison Capitals (USHL)

127. Mac Swanson, C, Fargo Force (USHL)

128. Owen Allard, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

