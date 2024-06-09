2024 Draft Prospect Berkly Catton Mastered Craft on Backyard Rink

A definite first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft, Saskatoon native Berkly Catton has potential to go anywhere from a top-10 pick to a top-five pick based on how the first round breaks down later this month.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

With the draft set to June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, it wasn’t always big lights and high expectations for the 18-year-old from Saskatchewan. In fact, surrounded by future NHL stars and team brass from around the league at the NHL combine in Buffalo this weekend, Catton attributed his strong edges and good skating — two highlights of his game — to the good old backyard rink that his dad built when he was a kid.

Catton’s Access to Ice Translated to Opportunity

When he was just three years old, his dad built him the backyard rink as many families do when their kids show any interest in the game — especially in Canada. It was there that Catton not only learned to skate, but mastered some of the skills that has made him into a top prospect in the draft this season.

It might not have been immediate — remember, he was just three — but he says having the rink and spending hours on end skating around transitioned into what he’s able to accomplish as a player now 15 years later.

“It’s from my backyard rink when I was a little kid. My dad built me it when I was three years old, so I’ve kind of just lived back there and I think that’s where I’ve mastered those little skills and, obviously, I think it’s translated well in these past years,” said Catton during this weekend’s media availability.

Catton has been praised by some of the other eligible prospects as being a silky player with speed and high-end skill. While part of it is the access he’s had to ice — thanks in large part to his dad getting a rink out there early on — Catton was also quick to mention how much he loved being out there and putting the work in to get better.

Catton’s Offensive Boost Attributed to Hard Work, Outdoor Rink

On top of his skills that aren’t statistically recorded, Catton saw his offensive game increase exponentially this season. From his first full season in Spokane where he netted 23 goals and 55 points in 63 games, Catton’s totals spiked this season to 54 goals and 116 points in just 68 games.

How? Well, it’s another part of his game that he attributes to those days on the backyard rink — working on his shot.

“To be honest with you, I lived in my backyard shooting pucks,” he said when asked about his offensive jump this season. “As a 16-year-old, I thought I had a decent season, but I wasn’t scoring as much as I would’ve liked. And I think that was maybe due to my shot not being where it should be, so I knew I had to work on that in the summer and ultimately I did and it paid off.”

Catton Taking on Leadership Role

On top of the improvements to his game, Catton also spent the past year stepping into leadership roles in each level he played at. With Spokane, he donned an ‘A’ and with Canada at the U17 World Hockey Championship he captained the squad.

“I see myself as a leader and, obviously, going back to the Hlinka I was named the captain of that team,” said Catton. “I’m probably more of a leader by example, I would say. But when my coaches see me as someone like that it means a lot.”

Say what you will about where Catton will end up on draft day, but one thing is for sure. The intangibles and leadership that he will bring to the organization that chooses him off the ice came from humble beginnings on a backyard rink — and being a first-round selection won’t change that for Catton.