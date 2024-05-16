Stian Solberg – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Stian Solberg

2023-24 Team: Vålerenga (Norway)

Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 2005

Place of Birth: Oslo, NOR

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 201 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

With Michael Brandsegg-Nygård potentially being a top-15 selection in the 2024 draft– and the highest Norwegian selected in a draft– there’s another name from Norway that is starting to get some more attention.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Defenseman Stian Solberg has been increasing his stock since the World Junior Championship. He finished with 15 points in 42 games for Vålerenga. While Norway’s top league may not be as strong compared to others, the 18-year-old proved to be very effective and his game has continued to standout. He added another nine points in 17 playoff games, before representing his country at the World Hockey Championship that’s taking place in Czechia. He’s already in a top-four role, averaging 23 minutes and almost 30 shifts per game.

Solberg is already getting that “throwback defender” label as he plays with a high amount of energy and intensity. Though, he has the skillset and ability to be effective offensively in today’s game. The first thing you notice in his game is his physicality and strength. At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, he isn’t afraid of stepping up and making a big open ice hit or cut off attacking forwards along the boards to shove them down. Even when he’s the target, he holds his ground and can make a big reverse hit. While he shows that he can hold his own, he’s more than just a physical presence.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Solberg’s a very fluid and quick skater for his size, showing great speed and agility in transition as he strikes quickly through the neutral zone and within the offensive zone. He can walk the line to get into the open space very easily and has strong edges to spin off and evade pressure. He can change the pace of play very well, slowing it down and then catching players off guard by going into overdrive. It doesn’t take long for him to get to top speed, he’s difficult to contain as he powers his way through a defense or pushes them back to open things up.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Solberg has great patience with the puck. He isn’t rushing plays to make things happen as he takes the time to assess his options. Even when things get tough, he doesn’t crack under pressure and stays with the play. He shows great maturity and awareness as he doesn’t take many risks without the puck. When he finds his shooting lane, he unleashes his monstrous shot, showing great power behind his release.

Defensively, that same aggressive nature in Solberg’s game stands out. His smooth stride and speed allows him to cut down lanes and take time and space away from puck carriers. He gives the opposition very little room to work with and with his tenacious side, he can easily knock them off the puck and regain possession. He’s constantly applying pressure in coverage and does a great job to box out players in front of the net. He can block shots effectively and his active stick allows him to break up plays and can create a rush opportunity when he regains control.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Stian Solberg – NHL Draft Projection

Solberg has been a name that has continued to improve his stock over the season. I have him as a third-round selection, but seeing more of his game to this point, he can easily be an early second-round pick. Maybe even push the first-round territory. He’s a fast riser as there will definitely be teams lining up and could take him if he’s high on their list.

Quotables

“His on-puck decision-making has left room for refinement, but his flashes of offensive dare and shooting skill leave room for optimism that he can develop into an impactful two-way defenseman. While his physicality, defensive aggression, and upside as a rush defender stand out as key strengths.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“The first thing you notice when watching forwards trying to get past Solberg is how sharp is rush defense is. The gap control, the back skating, the active stick and the physicality, it’s almost perfect.” – Joe Maciag, Recruit Scouting

“Whether it’s a long reach while defending the rush, a big hit to spark energy, or nifty passing to create a chance in the offensive-end, Solberg seems capable of doing it all.” – Gabe Foley, Pro Hockey Rumours

Strengths

Physical presence and tenacious style of play

Smooth skater with great speed

Reliable two-way game

Powerful shot

Offensive IQ and drives plays very well

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive upside may be limited

Continue to be aware of surroundings

NHL Potential

Solberg projects as a jack of all trade’s defenseman as he can do it all. He can confidently lead a rush, is a strong skater, can play a mean physical game or even shift things down in his own end. He excels in all areas of the game and is already displaying pro qualities at a young age, which is a big positive. He can easily be a top-four defender who can play in all situations and log big minutes. He will definitely be a nightmare to go up against, so opponents better keep their heads up.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 4.5/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Solberg has represented Norway at the World Junior Championship and IIHF World Hockey Championship this season. He also was a top three player for Norway at the 2023 World U18 Championship.

The Hockey News: Meet Norway’s Best NHL Draft Class Ever

Locked on NHL Prospects: Stian Solberg Scouting Report

Stian Solberg Stats

Videos

Stian Solberg Playoff Highlights pic.twitter.com/irTKtYultK — Enga Humor (@EngaHumor) April 24, 2024