Leon Muggli – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Leon Muggli

2023-24 Team: EV Zug (NL)

Date of Birth: July 9, 2006

Place of Birth: Cham, Switzerland

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Leon Muggli has played very well in the top Swiss league, the National League. As a 17-year-old defenseman playing in a men’s league, he has been tasked with a shut-down role and has taken that opportunity to show just how capable he is. He doesn’t have the size yet, but as he continues to develop, he will likely add some more muscle to his 6-foot frame and become a more physically capable player.

Leon Muggli, EV Zug (Philipp Hegglin/ EV Zug Official)

Muggli has some good skating abilities, which he utilizes well when facing an offensive rush from his opponents. His backward skating is a strong asset and mixed with his gap control, he makes the other team struggle to get a clean zone entrance. He can play a physical game and puts himself in great positions, but again, while his 170-pound size is good for a 17-year-old, he does have some room to grow into a better hitter and stronger along the boards.

Any loose pucks in the defensive end have Muggli’s name all over it. He is quick to get on the puck and into any battle. He reads the play very well and knows where the puck is going to end up. This allows him to get into the best position possible for puck retrieval. Muggli does everything you want a defenseman to do in the defensive zone.

There could be some improvements to his game in the offensive zone. Starting with the puck, he is a good option for the first-pass play, but once settled in the zone, he isn’t an offensive threat. He has a decent shot but doesn’t utilize it to his full potential. He can hold the line and make a smart pinch but always leans toward the defensive responsibility first, which is hard to criticize someone for.

Leon Muggli – NHL Draft Projection

Muggli is likely to end up as a second-round draft pick in 2024. This seems to be a good year for defensemen, and while he has a lot of the skills on the defensive side to warrant a higher draft pick, the offensive presence isn’t as strong as some others in competition for a late first-round pick.

Quotables

“Mature and smart left-handed defenceman who regularly wins battles against former NHLers. Lacks offensive pop, but should translate well to the NHL as a bottom-pair penalty-killer.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Probably the most promising Swiss defensive hope really got off to a good start this season at EV Zug. The 17-year-old is an integral part of the EVZ roster and in the regular season he collected twelve scorer points (three goals and nine assists) in 42 games.” – sport.ch

Strengths

Skating

Gap control

Physicality

Puck recovery

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive zone puck movement

NHL Potential

Muggli likely tops out as a bottom pair defender, but with his strong defending, could work his way into the top four with the right partner to balance his game with. Penalty-killing and playing a shut-down role is where he would be most effective, especially if partnered with a player with more offensive upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Muggli participated in the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival (EYOF), playing as the top defenseman for the Swiss team that won the gold medal. Additionally, in the tournament, he was named the EYOF Defenseman of the Tournament after posting four points in four games.

Leon Muggli Stats

Videos