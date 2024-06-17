Maple Leafs Need Dakota Joshua’s  Blend of Physicality and Scoring

It’s no surprise that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking for physical wingers who can also contribute offensively to fill out its roster for the 2024-25 season. One player who would fit this bill perfectly is Dakota Joshua. His journey to the NHL has been anything but easy, but the 28-year-old Michigan native’s determination and perseverance have finally put him in a good spot.

Related: Canucks’ Dakota Joshua Finding Success in Rick Tocchet’s System

There are a few attractive free agents that the Maple Leafs should consider signing. However, I watched Dakota Joshua grow this season, and I’ve followed him closely during his time with the Vancouver Canucks. This season, he emerged as a solid secondary scorer, scoring 18 goals and 14 assists (for 32 points). Perhaps as notable are his whopping 245 hits in 63 games. He has the potential to bring a much-needed physical edge and scoring ability to the bottom six of the Maple Leafs lineup.

Joshua’s Connections with Both the Maple Leafs and the Blues

Joshua was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (128th overall) during the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. His hockey journey includes stints in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the NCAA (four years at Ohio State University), where he developed his scoring abilities and physical play. In 2019, he was traded from the Maple Leafs to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. In his time with the Blues in the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL), he played 42 games.

When his contract expired, Joshua was not extended a qualifying offer, and the Canucks snatched him up as a free agent in the 2022 offseason, which marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. In 2022-23 with the Canucks, he showed some glimmer of what he could do when he scored 11 goals and 12 assists in 79 games while bringing a physical presence to the ice.

Dakota Joshua, when he was with St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now, after two seasons in limited minutes and a few games as a healthy scratch, he’s shown the ability to put up double-digit goals and be a force on the ice. Could Joshua expand his game in Toronto?

Joshua’s blend of size, physicality, and scoring touch makes him an ideal candidate to strengthen the Maple Leafs’ lineup. His 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame allows him to play a punishing style – a style the Maple Leafs need and an attribute that second-year general manager (GM) Brad Treliving values. It’s also something Toronto could use more during the playoffs. Moreover, Joshua’s ability to contribute offensively adds depth to the team’s bottom-six forward group. He scores a ton by digging the puck out of scrums in front of the opposition’s goalie.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Oilers

Joshua embodies the qualities that new head coach Craig Berube values in a depth player. Berube’s coaching style emphasizes grit, determination, and the ability to make impactful plays in limited minutes. Joshua fits this mold perfectly. His physicality and relentless forechecking can disrupt opponents’ plays and create turnover opportunities for his teammates. He would seem to fit Berube’s straightforward, in-your-face approach.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Joshua’s ability to bounce back from setbacks and maintain a consistent presence on the ice showcases the desire, strength, and adaptability Berube would appreciate in a depth player. That makes him a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs under the new coaching system.

Joshua’s Impact on the Ice and in the Locker Room

In Vancouver, Joshua’s performance was not just about his on-ice contributions. Specifically, he found the adaptability to bounce back from healthy scratches and maintain a physical style of play. Like Maple Leafs’ forward Nick Robertson, Joshua is hungry to play. He’s also a bit of an agitator who often became the focus of the opposition’s anger, allowing him to draw penalties after delivering hits.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Zadorov, Oesterle, Bertuzzi & Berube

Beyond his on-ice skills, Joshua is among the few NHL players of color. His journey and presence in the league inspire and promote diversity in hockey. This aspect of his character can contribute positively to the team culture in Toronto, where his experiences and perspective can resonate with fans and teammates alike.

Two Coach’s Influences and Joshua’s Future Potential

Joshua has already experienced and thrived under the tough-love coaching of Jack Adams’ Award Winning head coach Rick Tocchet with the Canucks. I wouldn’t be surprised if he re-signs in Vancouver. Tocchet’s approach focused on Joshua’s physicality and tenacity, which became vital to unlocking the player’s potential. That said, should that not happen, given their past connection, the possibility of Joshua joining Berube in Toronto is intriguing.

Dakota Joshua of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena.

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Because Joshua played 42 games under Berube with the Blues over two seasons, the two got to know each other. Unless something happened to sully their relationship during that time, they likely have a good read on what their relationship could look like. As a 28-year-old free agent likely to earn a raise on his $825,000 salary, might Joshua return to the team that drafted him in 2014?

His combination of scoring ability and physicality makes him an ideal candidate for the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forward group, fitting into the type of depth player Berube would appreciate. Joshua’s skill set makes him an attractive target. His presence could enhance the team’s physical play, contribute to their offensive depth, and add a unique and valuable perspective to the locker room.

The Maple Leafs would benefit significantly from adding a player of Joshua’s caliber to their roster.