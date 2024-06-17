Boston Bruins 2023-24 Season Report Cards: Charlie McAvoy

The Boston Bruins’ centennial season is officially complete. While it did not net a Stanley Cup Championship and give the Bruins faithful another duckboat parade, the season was not a complete failure. The organization got to celebrate 100 years of Bruins hockey and even took a trip down memory lane. Several era nights took place at TD Garden, where fans got to relive the memories of different eras of Bruins hockey.

The Bruins also finished with another 100-point season and second in the Atlantic Division. Now that the season is over, we can reflect on how players performed and give them a grade for the season. Today’s report card will be on defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy Continues to Be a Workhorse

They don’t call him “The Stallion” for nothing. McAvoy continues to be the workhorse and was leaned on for heavy minutes. He can play in any situation and helps run the Bruins’ first power-play unit. The jury is still out on whether he can quarterback the unit, but he thrives in other areas of the ice.

McAvoy saw a slight dip in production this season, as he finished with 47 points – five points less than last season. However, his ability to generate offense was higher in 2023-24. In all situations, McAvoy generated nine expected goals and finished with 12. He was still a playmaking machine and continues to excel in transitioning the play forward. It wasn’t always perfect though.

In 2023-24, the Bruins were not nearly as strong at five-on-five. During the 2022-23 season, they dominated puck possession, whereas they finished below 50% this season, and McAvoy’s impact took a hit. He finished with a 48.53 Corsi for percentage (CF%), and 57.67 expected goals against. His ability to create offense was evident, but he was unable to suppress the opposition. Fortunately, he finished with a positive goal differential.

He continues to be a physical presence on the back end and is willing to block shots. McAvoy continues to be a leader on the ice and anchors the Bruins’ back end. However, the postseason was a different story.

McAvoy’s Postseason Woes

The postseason was tough. On numerous occasions, McAvoy was either caught out of position or got in his goaltenders way when trying to make a save. In Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies snuck up on him and Charlie Coyle to send the series back to Toronto. In Game 6, while attempting to block a William Nylander shot, he blocked goaltender Jeremy Swayman‘s view instead, and these struggles continued into Round 2 against the Florida Panthers.

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins react to the second-period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was not all bad, as McAvoy came up big at times. Game 5 against the Panthers was his best of the playoffs, and he scored a decisive goal to keep the Bruins alive. He finished the postseason with one goal and six points, but four came in the first round.

McAvoy Continues to Be the Anchor

Overall, McAvoy had a good season for the Bruins. He continues to help the Bruins at both ends of the ice, and offensively, he improved his goal-scoring. McAvoy will always be a player the Bruins can lean on. He will be the anchor for years to come and help lead this next wave of Bruins hockey.

Final Grade: B+