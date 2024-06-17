2024 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Swedish Prospects

Unlike previous years, the 2024 NHL Draft does not have any sure-fire top-15 Swedish prospects like Leo Carlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Lucas Raymond. In fact, only three or four of the following top-10 will probably land in the first round, a far cry from the 2022 and 2023 Drafts where a combined 10 were selected on Day 1. Regardless, there’s still talent to be found in this year’s draft, so without further ado, here are the top Swedes hoping to hear their names in Vegas on June 28 and 29.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Alfons Freij and Linus Eriksson (The Hockey Writers)

Note: this is the top 10 according to NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings

10. Alexander Zetterberg – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 30th (EU skaters)

No relation to the Detroit Red Wings great Henrik Zetterberg, Alexander Zetterberg is an undersized, but very skilled, winger that could end up being a savvy pick for a team in the second or third round. He will almost surely drop beyond the first round considering he’s 5-foot-8 and 159 pounds, just like Logan Stankoven did in 2022 when he possessed first-round talent but fell to the middle of the second round. We all know how that has turned out for the Dallas Stars, as he’s now one of their top youngsters and could end up topping out as a very solid top-six forward.

We will see what happens with Zetterberg, and whether teams have learned from that mistake. He no doubt has the skillset of a top-six talent, with THW’s Andrew Forbes comparing him favorably to Toronto Maple Leafs’ star William Nylander in his draft profile.

“His quick turns and transition game are strong — and extremely reminiscent of the type of offensive game that William Nylander plays with for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first step gives him an advantage on some opposing defenders and he can really drive the play with his puck-handling.”

Zetterberg will need to bulk up and get stronger to handle the bigger defensemen and forwards at the next level. If he can do that, I expect we will be talking about him in the same vein as Stankoven and Zach Benson in the future – two players that have overcome their size “disadvantage” and are now prominent NHLers.

9. Gabriel Eliasson – Right Defense

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 29th (EU skaters)

Gabriel Eliasson will attract a lot of attention from scouts and general managers because of his size. At 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, he’s one of the biggest defensemen in the draft, but unlike Anton Silayev, who will likely get selected in the top 10, skating isn’t one of his strong suits. However, he does pack a punch defensively with his physicality and penalty-killing prowess.

Eliasson is a very raw prospect at this point, and will be a long-term project for whatever team selects him, but with some growth and development, he could become a solid bottom-pairing defender who specializes in the penalty kill. He spent most of his time in the J20 Nationell this season where he racked up 103 penalty minutes, so he’s obviously not afraid of engaging in extracurriculars after the whistle or standing up for his teammates after a questionable hit. After one more season in Europe, he will jet over to North America and play for the University of Michigan, which is known for churning out NHL players.

8. Jack Berglund – Center/Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 28th (EU skaters)

Jack Berglund has all the tools to be a very effective bottom-six forward in the NHL. With his skating, smarts and two-way game as part of his arsenal, he won’t get fans out of their seats with a highlight reel play, but he will be one of the reasons his team wins the game. Never one to stray away from physicality or hard work, he does the little things every coach wants to see from their forwards, and while he won’t score all the time, he has the skills to put up a decent amount of offense from the bottom of the lineup. His all-around game should also make him a constant presence on the penalty kill and while his team is protecting a lead in the final minutes.

7. Herman Traff – Left Wing/Right Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 25th (EU skaters)

With a power forward-like frame at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, Herman Traff could be a decent find in the middle rounds for teams that want some size in their pipeline. Along with his size, he also brings to the table an accurate shot and a willingness to drive to the net and battle along the boards. Like most power forwards, he also engages physically and doesn’t back down from a fight. For a big man, he skates pretty well for his size and has flashed some top-six skills at times. He played 10 games in the SHL this season and it will be interesting to see how he does in a full campaign in 2024-25.

6. Melvin Fernstrom – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 23rd (EU skaters)

Melvin Fernstrom broke out in the J20 Nationell this season with 31 goals and 63 points in 45 games and was one of Team Sweden’s top scorers at the 2024 U18 World Championship with three goals and eight points. Touted for his skating and multifaceted shooting arsenal, he could be an underrated pick in the second round. There are concerns about his motor and work ethic without the puck, but the offensive toolkit he possesses will be too good to pass up for teams as the draft enters the second and third rounds.

5. Simon Zether – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 18th (EU skaters)

As we enter the top five, the first center emerges in the form of 6-foot-3 right-hander Simon Zether. One of the older prospects in this year’s draft, he played most of his season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Rogle, where he recorded four assists in 42 games. He was promoted to the big leagues after an impressive 11 goals and 27 points in 18 games with Rogle’s J20 squad, a team he wore the “C” for.

Simon Zether, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

With skating as one of Zether’s weaknesses, it’s conceivable that he will drop to the second or third round. As Logan states in his draft profile, “…there are surely teams who see his skating as a significant risk and wouldn’t take him until the third or fourth rounds.” However, considering his strong two-way game, size, hockey sense and overall maturity, scouts might see his skating as something that can be improved upon over time with the right coach. Overall, Zether will be an interesting name to watch as Day 1 concludes and Day 2 begins.

4. Lucas Pettersson – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 16th (EU skaters)

Another center in the top-five, albeit much shorter at 5-foot-11, is Lucas Pettersson. However, unlike Zether, he has a high chance of being selected in the latter half of the first round. He was also one of Sweden’s top performers at the U18s, tallying three goals and eight points in seven games as Sweden went home with a bronze medal. Boasting a package of speed, playmaking, hockey sense and a lethal shot, he has the tools to be a top-six pivot in the NHL. Scouts have also called him one of the smartest players in this year’s draft class, combining strong offensive skills with a well-rounded defensive game.

3. Alfons Freij – Left Defense

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 13th (EU skaters)

Sweden has been known to churn out a defenseman or two in recent years. From Victor Hedman (2009) to Miro Heiskanen (2017), NHL fans have been treated to some elite blueliners who were drafted in the first round. While Alfons Freij won’t be selected in the top five like those two were, his ceiling promises to still be a top-four/power play quarterback that puts up 40-50 points a season.

Like most successful defensemen in this day in age, Freij’s strengths lie in his skating, vision and puck-moving abilities. He knows when to jump into the play and has very good awareness when he is in the offensive zone. As it is with most offensively-inclined defenders, he still needs to work on his defensive game but that should come with time and development.

2. Linus Eriksson – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 10th (EU skaters)

Returning to the forward group and down the middle, Linus Eriksson flew up NHL Central Scouting’s draft board from 16th to 10th between the midterm and final rankings. Helped out by his seven points at the U18s, where he flashed his playmaking and vision, he was arguably Team Sweden’s best two-way presence showcasing his motor and competitive nature every time he was on the ice.

Eriksson might be one of the safer picks of this Swedish draft class. As Jim Bay said in his profile, “Eriksson is a very smart player who does many things well on the ice but does not have elite skills in any one area. He is a hardworking center who contributes at both ends of the ice.”

That will make Pettersson very enticing to GMs and scouts as that type of skillset usually translates well to the NHL. His ceiling might not be a top-line center, but he could very well be someone who hovers around the middle-six and can step into a bigger role when needed. The fact that he already has captained his nation at a major tournament also bodes well for his future as a leader in the dressing room.

1. Leo Sahlin Wallenius – Left Defense

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 7th (EU skaters)

Coming in as Sweden’s top prospect for the 2024 Draft is left-handed defender Leo Sahlin Wallenius. Spending his entire season in the J20 Nationell with the Vaxjo Lakers, he lit up the league with 11 goals and 42 points. He also dominated the international circuit with seven goals and 23 points over the various tournaments. Simply put, he knows how to produce from the blue line.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Sahlin Wallenius is dangerous offensively because of his smooth skating and creativity in transition. He also has quick feet and hands, capable of changing directions at will and beating opponents one-on-one. Unfortunately, he doesn’t always use this elite skillset to the best of his ability, leaving scouts wanting more at times, thus the projection of a late first-round or mid-second-round selection.

2024 Draft Will Still Produce Some Elite NHL Talent

Even though this year’s draft class doesn’t contain the elite talents of a Raymond or Lekkerimaki, it will still produce some solid NHLers when we look back on it in a few years. We might even see some surprising steals like Freij or Wallenius who get selected in the latter part of the first or early second round and become prominent offensive defensemen on their respective teams. Heck, Zetterberg might surprise us all and pull a Stankoven, getting picked later than expected and turning into a top-nine NHLer. Of course, we won’t know that for at least five years, but we will still wait in anticipation as the teams come up to select them at the Sphere on June 28 and 29.

