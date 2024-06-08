Gabriel Eliasson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2023-24 Team: HV71 J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Sept 9, 2006

Place of Birth: Kungsbacka, SWE

Ht: 6-Foot-7 Wt: 205 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Defensively, a lot of attention is being paid attention to 6-foot-7 Russian Anton Silyayev of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League. Silyayev’s high-end talent is undeniable, but if a team is looking to add size to their defensive prospect pool they’re not out of luck entirely once Silyayev goes off the board. Swedish defenseman Gabriel Eliasson may not have the same top-level potential as Silyayev, but his frame is very similar.

Eliasson is set to move to North America soon, as he’s committed to the University of Michigan. That program has historically been very good at developing players, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a general manager take a chance on the big defender earlier than most experts expect.

He’s a very raw prospect who is going to take quite a bit of time to develop. If he does reach the NHL, then he could become a very good role player, but he’s very unlikely to be a star. At most, I’d expect him to fill a bottom-pairing role at the NHL level; however, he’s more likely to be a depth option over the course of his career.

Gabriel Eliasson – NHL Draft Projection

There’s a chance that Eliasson sneaks into the tail end of the second round, however it’s much more likely he comes off the board in the third round or even later. Despite having one of the most important intangibles, size, there’s no guarantee he develops into the player that scouts would love to see him become. Silyayev is expected to be the next generation’s Zdeno Chara, and Eliasson is almost the exact same size as Silyayev. However, Eliasson is nowhere near a safe pick. He’s very far away from being NHL-ready, so there’s always a chance he never reaches that level.

Quotables

He is relatively mobile for a kid this large with good footwork and skating ability. Takes few undisciplined pics along the way, as he will use his stick, elbows, and hits to intimidate opposing attackers as he engages physically in front of the net and along the boards with frequency. – Bill Plazcek (Lines)

The handling is the main drawback, causing him to consistently fumble pucks and whiff on his passing attempts. – Lassi Alanen, Elite Prospects (from ‘Scout’s notebook: Checking in on some of NHL Central Scouting’s top-rated Swedish defense prospects’, Elite Prospects, March 15, 2024.

Massive defender who plays to a consistent identity. Average plus skater. Length assists with defending and keeping opponents to the perimeter. – CapFriendly

Strengths

Physicality

Solid Defensively

Penalty Killer

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Limited offensive contribution

Very long-term project

Still growing into large frame

Skating ability leaves much to be desired.

Puck handling skills need significant improvement.

NHL Potential

Eliasson’s size is beneficial, but as we’ve seen historically, that’s never a guarantee of success in the NHL. More often than not, players of this size fizzle out before making it to the NHL. However, if Eliasson is able to keep up with the pace of the league, then he could become a very solid bottom-pairing defenseman. His skating is the most significant issue that could prevent him from becoming a regular at the NHL level, though.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk – 5, Reward – 2

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 2, Defense – 6

Awards/ Achievements

U-18 IIHF World Junior Championship bronze medalist with Sweden

Stats

Videos

Sweden scores in the first minute to make it 1-0.



Gabriel Eliasson (2024) pinched in to force a turnover, and Viggo Nordlund (2025) was there for the goal. #HlinkaGretzkycup pic.twitter.com/cILr1OcOAL — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 2, 2023

