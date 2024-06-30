Blue Jackets Waddell Allowed Canadiens to Enjoy Magical Draft

The 2024 NHL Draft is going to be remembered for a lot of things. At the top of the list was just how spectacular holding the draft at Sphere Las Vegas was. No matter what your view was, whether it was being on site or watching on TV, the reviews were nothing but positive. If this is truly the last centralized draft, the NHL went out with a bang.

There are so many storylines to talk about as well. Macklin Celebrini got his draft moment. The Chicago Blackhawks got the player most thought they would in Artyom Levshunov. Beckett Sennecke had the most pure moment when the camera caught his reaction to being drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks.

Now that you see how the top three went, here’s where our story begins. This is a story of opportunity, jockeying for position and one general manager setting the course for several franchises.

Opportunity Arose

Celebrini was a lock. Levshunov was mostly given by those that paid attention. Sennecke stunned the hockey world, but not us. We called out this possibility in our Thursday night mock the night before the draft. Sennecke rumors started all the way back at the NHL Combine and never went away. We had to consider this possibility all the way through until the top five played out.

2024 Mock Draft, night before edition.



1. Celebrini – SJ

2. Levshunov – CHI

3. Silayev (potential Sennecke spot that would wreck hockey world) – ANA

4. Lindstrom – CBJ

5. Demidov – MTL

6. Dickinson – UTAH

7. Parekh – OTT

8. Buium – SEA

9. Iginla – CGY

10. Sennecke – NJD https://t.co/MAxO7bWXpL — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 28, 2024

That top three swung the door wide open. It meant the Columbus Blue Jackets would get their choice of Cayden Lindstrom or Ivan Demidov. It was widely believed that the Montreal Canadiens wanted Demidov and had him as their desired target should he fall into their lap. They were now just a Lindstrom pick by the Blue Jackets away from having that become their reality.

Opportunity was knocking at the Canadiens’ door. But as we later found out, that opportunity almost became a lost story. The Blue Jackets became the central character of a fascinating behind-the-scenes development that will now have a lasting impact on at least 5-6 teams.

Jockeying for Draft Position

The fourth-overall pick became the desired target for several teams. If a team was able to convince the Blue Jackets to trade them the pick, that would mean they jump the Canadiens in the draft order. Uh oh.

Reports surfaced before and after the draft that suggested multiple teams made significant offers to GM Don Waddell and the Blue Jackets for the fourth pick. Among those teams were the Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. It was believed the Canadiens talked about moving up a spot also, possibly to ensure they get their desired target and not some other team.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell set the course of several franchises by staying at fourth. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Have a look at what some of these significant offers looked like.

Flyers: 12th overall, 32nd overall, a 2025 first (Colorado’s) and a roster player (rumored).

Hurricanes: Necas with a contract extension signed plus.

Blackhawks: a 2025 unprotected first plus.

No matter what the specific details actually were, it was abundantly clear teams wanted that fourth overall pick especially if both Lindstrom and Demidov were on the board. It’s reasonable to believe the Flyers and Blackhawks were targeting Demidov. He would then join either Matvei Michkov or Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks got super close to having both the second and fourth overall picks. The Hurricanes could have went either Demidov or Lindstrom.

Waddell Held Firm

Although these were enticing offers, Waddell said no to anything thrown the Blue Jackets’ way. We learned afterwards that Lindstrom was the Blue Jackets’ top target all along. Because the top-three broke in the manner it did, it would have taken something massive for the fourth pick to be traded. No one got to that threshold.

Lindstrom became a Blue Jacket and Demidov got to enjoy a magical moment on the draft floor having his name called out by Celine Dion. No one associated with the Canadiens will ever forget that.

J'ai été très heureuse de pouvoir annoncer la sélection des Canadiens de Montréal en première ronde du repêchage de la LNH de 2024! Félicitations à Ivan Demidov. Merci aux Canadiens de m'avoir invitée, et à la LNH de s'être si bien occupée de ma famille! – Céline xx…… pic.twitter.com/dJCRwG8hIr — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 29, 2024

Waddell repeatedly saying no to offers have now set the course of these franchises over the next several years. Demidov was agonizingly close to becoming a Flyer, Hurricane or Blackhawk by way of jumping the Canadiens in the draft order. The Celine Dion moment would have still been epic. But missing out on Demidov would have stung.

The Blue Jackets now have a 1-2-3 punch at center with Lindstrom, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger that is the envy of a lot of teams. The Canadiens owe Waddell and the Blue Jackets a lot for standing their ground. Demidov now gets a chance to show his massive skill in one of the best hockey markets the NHL has to offer.

The Flyers went on to draft Jett Luchanko at 13th overall. Having Michael Buffer announce the pick was a neat touch. The Blackhawks later drafted Sacha Boisvert 18th overall and Marek Vanacker 27th overall. Meanwhile the Canadiens also landed center Michael Hage in the first round.

How different would things have been had Waddell said yes once? There are some interesting possibilities that could have happened. This is a draft moment that could go down as one of the most influential decisions in recent memory. It will be worth revisiting in three, five and 10 years down the road to see where these teams are at.

In the end at Sphere Las Vegas, Waddell allowed the Canadiens to enjoy a very magical night that no one in Montreal will soon forget. He made sure no one jumped the Canadiens in the draft order.