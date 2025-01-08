Which New York Islanders Could Be Moved at the 2025 Trade Deadline?

The New York Islanders have won just 15 of their opening 40 games to start the 2024-25 season, potentially forcing the team to sell core players for draft capital. If general manager Lou Lamoriello decides to sell — which is a massive unknown — who are the players who could be on the block?

Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson is far and away the most likely candidate to get moved if Lamoriello decides to sell. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently stated that the Islanders All-Star “intends to test free agency on July 1st, [2025],” and he listed the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars as potential landing spots. While Nelson has struggled as of late, he is expected to be one of the most valuable pieces available at this trade deadline, offering an opportune time for the Islanders to cash in on the veteran’s value.

Nelson, 33, is making just $6 million in salary, meaning with 50% retention, just about any team would be able to bring in him. However, his 16-team no-trade clause will limit the Islanders’ options. Regardless, he should undoubtedly be able to return at least a first-round pick in a deal, likely more.

Kyle Palmieri

Kyle Palmieri had a strong start to the season but has cooled down since the start of last month. In 40 games this season, he has 12 goals and 26 points. He has been a valuable member of the Islanders’ top six, sitting second on the team in goals and third in points.

Palmieri has thrived during his time on Long Island, making an extension a plausible option for the Islanders. However, given his potential to fetch a first-round pick — possibly more — passing up a trade at that value would be hard to justify. Additionally, retaining half of his $5 million salary would make him an even more attractive target. Similar to Nelson, any trade discussions will need to account for his 16-team no-trade clause.

Reports of potential trade partners for Palmieri have been quiet, but teams like the Stars, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Vegas Golden Knights would likely have interest, among others. Regardless of Palmieri’s desires, if a monster package of a first-round pick and other assets lands on Lamoriello’s desk, he must take it.

Anders Lee

One of the less likely trade candidates is captain Anders Lee. The veteran winger had a down year last season, but he has dominated to start 2024-25, leading the Islanders in goals (18) and points (32). He has improved his skating and finishing, showing glimpses of his 2017-18 self where he scored 40 goals.

Lee’s $7 million annual average contract expires following the 2025-26 season, making trade talks an intriguing situation to navigate. Lamoriello could maximize value by using a retention slot on Lee, and doing so could very well land the Islanders a second-round pick and another valuable asset, at the very least.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders Bench (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, if Lamoriello believes the Islanders could make the playoffs next season, he would likely try to move Lee without retention to keep his salary off the books for next season, which would lower his trade value to around a third-round pick, maybe more. Regardless, Lee has a 15-team no-trade clause, and given his status as the team’s captain, it is unlikely he will get moved if he wants to remain on Long Island.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Like Lee, Jean-Gabriel Pageau has had a career resurgence in 2024-25. He is up to nine goals and 20 points in 38 games, and his defensive play has not taken a hit. He is winning faceoffs at a 58.7% rate, the highest of his career, and has done this without consistent linemates.

With the trade market for centers expected to be very weak, the stars are aligning for the Islanders to move on from Pageau. His $5 million cap hit is market value, meaning retention would not be necessary, and his strong season mixed with the lack of center talent available will only raise his trade value.

If Lamoriello can navigate Pageau’s 16-team no-trade clause, he would likely be able to acquire at least a second-round pick, potentially more if the timing is right. As well, a retention slot could be used to increase his trade value, and it would have the same caveat as Lee by limiting the Islanders’ financial options next season.

Adam Pelech

The Islanders need to move on from Adam Pelech, and now is the perfect time to do so. Noah Dobson has played his best when away from Pelech, forming chemistry with Alexander Romanov. Rookie Isaiah George has been phenomenal in his 25 NHL games, and Dennis Cholowski and Mike Reilly are each much better defense partners for Scott Mayfield than Pelech. Not to mention, Pelech has battled injuries for much of his career, and his $5.75 million cap hit through the 2028-29 season makes a trade a no-brainer.

Pelech currently holds a full no-trade clause, but that changes to a 16-team restriction on July 1st, 2025. If the Islanders decide to sell at the deadline, it is reasonable to think Pelech could be persuaded to waive his clause for a chance to join a contender and chase a Stanley Cup, rather than spending the next few months on a rebuilding team. Additionally, waiving his no-trade clause now would give him more control over his destination, allowing him to choose a team he prefers rather than simply blocking moves to undesirable ones.

Others

The Islanders should also entertain offers on Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield. The two defensemen have full no-trade clauses but could have interest in leaving New York if the team heads for a retool.

Additionally, Casey Cizikas should be considered for a trade. While it remains uncertain whether any teams would express interest given the veteran forward’s struggles in recent seasons, if a deal is possible, moving him is essential.

Pierre Engvall should also be dealt, but given he passed through waivers twice this season, it is hard to imagine any team is looking to bring him in. However, if a deal could be made where the Islanders take on a really poor contract for just one or two seasons in exchange for Engvall’s six remaining seasons, it should be considered.

The Islanders should also consider trading Matthew Maggio and William Dufour. This is no disrespect to either player, but if the organization does not see them as future pieces, they should try to get value in a deal, even if it is only for late-round draft capital.

The 2025 Trade Deadline is March 7th. The Islanders have 13 games before the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February, so it is likely the team will commit to a direction during the two-week break. The only player representing the Islanders at the tournament is Nelson, so if he were to be on the trade block, do not be surprised if Lamoriello were to try to use that tournament as a way to increase his value.