NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, Red Wings, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Taylor Hall on the move out of Chicago? One scribe thinks he’s the most likely trade candidate from that team. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman offered up a few updates on the Vancouver Canucks situation in his latest 32 Thoughts written column. Are the Detroit Red Wings trying to trade for Dylan Cozens? Finally, what is the latest on Connor Zary’s injury, and is any supplemental discipline being handed out for the hit?

Taylor Hall Asking Price and Trade Odds

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, “Taylor Hall is the likeliest Blackhawks player to appeal to contending teams at the deadline.” On a list of players that Powers says are garnering trade interest, Hall leads the pack in Chicago.

Powers writes:

“Although his production has tailed off in the last month, he’s still close to a 20-goal pace. As one NHL executive reminded me, Hall is producing around the same as when he was on a quality Boston Bruins team not too long ago. GMs also won’t forget Hall scored five goals in seven playoff games in 2023. Those things matter to contending teams looking for additions at the deadline. Hall is probably seen as a potential secondary scoring option.” source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks as the NHL trade deadline inches closer’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 01/08/2025

He also mentions Ryan Donato, Alec Martinez, Patrick Maroon, and Craig Smith as possible trade options. Powers doesn’t think that Martinez wants to go anywhere this season.

Latest on the Canucks Trade Chatter

Friedman confirms a report from Tuesday by The Athletic’s Josh Yohe that Vancouver turned down a J.T. Miller for Mika Zibanejad deal. He does admit there are some semantics involved and that the details of the exact trade pitch and offer aren’t exactly straightforward.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman added:

From what I understand, they approached the Canucks to discuss what something could look like, and Zibanejad was included in the conversation. I don’t know that Zibanejad, who has a no-move clause, was ever approached. I asked at the time and did not receive a clear answer. I also think it was actually a bigger deal, and one of the issues is that Vancouver adores Braden Schneider, who the Rangers do not want to trade. This would be the second time New York has rejected a Vancouver attempt for him.

In non-related trade talk news, defenseman Filip Hronek is nearing a return for the Canucks. As per the Canucks, “General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Filip Hronek has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) for conditioning.”

Red Wings Looking at Dylan Cozens

Friedman also noted, “I believe the Buffalo player the Red Wings were (are?) looking at is Dylan Cozens.” Cozens has attracted a ton of attention this season as the Sabres try and decide if they’re willing to move him. This is a good young player who might need a fresh start, but the Sabres have been burnt in the past, giving up on young talent too quickly.

For the Red Wings, Cozens makes sense in their competitive timeline. He’s younger and would be a core piece of the team. It’s not clear what was offered or if conversations have gotten to a point where an offer has been tabled.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports, “Not expecting any supplemental discipline for #FlyTogether Drew Helleson for his knee-on-knee hit on #Flames ConnorZary on Tuesday night. No medical update yet on Zary.”

The hit didn’t look good, and the assumption is that Zary didn’t escape that game without some kind of injury. Helleson was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.