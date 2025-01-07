3 Takeaways From Stars’ 5-4 Comeback Win Against Rangers

The first 12 minutes of Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Rangers seemed like a typical 2024-25 road game for the Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger couldn’t buy a save, and the Stars couldn’t buy a goal – status quo for a team that was 8-8-0 on the road this season.

Yet, despite being down 3-0 early, the Stars were the better team, and they got what they deserved, storming back to a 5-4 overtime victory to kick off their five-game road trip. Here are three takeaways from a wild night on Broadway.

Stars Bail Out Oettinger’s Tough Start

Oettinger has had a tough time starting on the road in 2024-25. Heading into Tuesday night‘s game, he had a 5-5 record with a .896 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) – not awful numbers, but the Stars have barely scored three goals a game on the road, so their star goaltender needed better performances.

Against the Rangers, Oettinger allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period. However, the big difference was the Stars picked up the slack and scored big goals throughout the game, starting at 12:57 of the opening frame when Matt Duchene put Dallas on the board. Instead of going into the intermission down three, the Stars found a way to start the second period down 3-2 to make it a brand-new game. From there, Oettinger held down the fort, allowing only one goal in the remaining 48 minutes, giving his team a chance to respond.

Stars’ Power Play Continues Road Success

It is a bizarre fact that the Stars’ power play is 10.4% at home and was 15.4% overall before the puck dropped in Manhattan. Away from home, it was 21.4%, and down 3-1 with five minutes left in the first period, Evgenii Dadonov scored on the power play, the first of two power-play goals on the night to go a perfect 2-for-2 with the man advantage.

It’s been difficult for the Stars to put everything together in one game. If their goaltending is strong, they’re not scoring. If the penalty kill is strong, they can’t score power-play goals. On Tuesday, everything came together, including continuing their power play success on the road.

Stars’ Best Players Were Their Best Players

Down 3-0 after 10 minutes, it would have been easy for the Stars to pack up shop and mentally prepare for the next game. Instead, the team’s best players dug deep and found a way to grind out a win.

Jason Robertson and Dadonov both had a goal and an assist, Duchene had a goal to get the Stars rolling, Thomas Harley tied the game late and had three points on the night, and Jamie Benn scored the game-winner in overtime. After a rocky start, Oettinger made some huge saves and only allowed a goal on the penalty kill after his rough start.

Aside from point production, players like Sam Steel, Mavrik Bourque, who each had an assist, and Wyatt Johnston, played incredibly well with and without the puck, winning puck battles and turning the puck over in the defensive end. Harley’s game-tying goal does not happen without a perfect pass from Steel, and Bourque’s overall performance was maybe his best of the season.

What’s Next for the Flyers

After playing 22 of their first 38 games at home, the Stars play 25 of their remaining 44 games on the road, including Tuesday night’s win in New York, which was the perfect start to this road trip. With the win, the Stars continue their slow climb up the standings, leaping the Colorado Avalanche to regain third place in the Central Division. For Dallas to assert themselves as a Stanley Cup contender, nothing much needs to change at home. It’ll be about making adjustments on the road, and Tuesday night was a great place to start. The Stars continue their trip in Philadelphia on Thursday when they take on the Flyers.