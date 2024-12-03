Maple Leafs’ McCabe & Tanev Pair Has Exceeded Expectations so Far

There are plenty of factors that can attribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs success this season. Though the biggest improvement and surprise has been the play of the team’s defense. The team has allowed the third fewest goals against per game with 2.61 and their penalty kill has them in the top-15 at 82.7%.

When you get the saves you need but also the players stepping up to play a responsible game, that helps tremendously as both have come into question for the Maple Leafs in the past. One thing that’s becoming noticeable is that they have a legitimate shut-down second pairing that is having a significant impact on their success. The talk surrounding Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe continues to push itself to the forefront as it’s a big reason why the team is where they are.

Both players have instantly become players head coach Craig Berube can rely on as they play significant minutes and play in key situations. The pair is one of many bright spots for the team this season.

The Maple Leafs’ Best Duo

While Tanev looked to have played well with top defender Morgan Rielly to start the season, it was eventually split up and he found a new defense partner in McCabe. Since then, they easily have become the Maple Leafs best defensive pairing. The signing of Tanev came with some question marks because of his age, but they’re already starting to reap the rewards with his calming presence on the backend. With McCabe re-signing with the club, it’s another key piece in the fold at a great price.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

To this point, the pair have gone up against some tough competition and have excelled in order to keep top players off the scoresheet and give the team favourable results. When Berube put them together back in late October, he instantly took note of their success and gave them high praise.

“They have good chemistry together and defend well with physicality and sticks and blocking shots,” Berube said of the pairing per TSN’s Mark Masters. “They break pucks out under pressure. You know, that’s one thing I really noticed with them is they’re good at absorbing hits and using each other on breakouts and making little plays to get the puck out of our zone. Teams are coming hard on forecheck, but they do a good job of getting a puck stopped there and finding a way to get it out.”

Even McCabe has attributed their success to reading off each other as well as the ability to mitigate the chances against within their own zone. The numbers definitely back that up. Both Tanev and McCabe are among the leaders in blocked shots with Tanev being second overall with 74 and McCabe being 34th with 46. Both have done a great job to get into the lanes, but even better, they allow minimal scoring chances and goals against. (from, ‘Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe become formidable D pair for Toronto Maple Leafs’, Toronto Sun – 11/20/24)

Among defenders who have played a minimum of 200 minutes at five-on-five, Tanev and McCabe have allowed the fewest goals against with four. Digging deeper they’re second in scoring chances against (80) and in high danger chances against (26). To make things better, they haven’t allowed a high danger goal since being formed. That alone is impressive.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Prospects Who Could Make the 2025 World Juniors

While they get a lot of defensive zone starts, they still have an impact offensively, as they have a goals for percentage of 71.43. Even though they combine for 11 points so far, the production may not be there, but the contributions are and that continues to be a factor for the Maple Leafs.

Tanev-McCabe Success Could Translate to Playoffs

Defensive depth is always important in the postseason, as we’ve seen in the past and a dominant second-pairing with a shutdown element is always the difference maker.

When you look at the last two Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, there wasn’t one specific defensive pairing that stood out, but they had a well-balanced unit where they all played a reliable and shutdown game. All three pairings brought that offensive element and were paired with a player that plays a strong defensive game. That balance becomes that much more crucial where everyone plays their part.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Maple Leafs are starting to forge that mindset and identity, Tanev and McCabe are leading the way and very well could translate their strong play from the regular season into the postseason. Both players play with that intensity where they finish their checks, play smart within their own zone and will sacrifice the body in order to limit the chances for the opponent. Every team needs to have that one pairing where they can rely on in tough situations and this pairing does that to limit the damage.

The Maple Leafs’ other pairings look strong as well, but this is one pairing that continues to get results beyond the scoresheet. They’ve shown that can make life difficult for the opposition with their intensity and shutdown play as this is something that can go a long way for success. Come playoff time, this is something that can pay dividends when the games matter even more.

Related: Maple Leafs, Tavares Consider Clever Deal to Combat Cap Issue

There isn’t any doubt that McCabe and Tanev are the ones leading the blue line with their overall play. The Maple Leafs have longed to try and find a pairing that can do it all and shut things down effectively within their own zone. Well, they have one now. This is probably the best one they’ve had in recent years as they have exceeded expectations as a pairing early on this season.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.