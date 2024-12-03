Canadiens’ Patrik Laine to Make Season Debut vs. Islanders

Good news for the Montreal Canadiens. Forward Patrik Laine will be in action on Tuesday (Dec. 3) night when the Canadiens host the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre. The 26-year-old Finn had been on injured reserve since early October with a left knee sprain.

Laine’s Rocky Road in Montreal

When Laine collided with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Cedric Pare in the first period of a preseason game on Sept. 28 and went down in searing pain, there was a collective groan in Montreal. For one, the knee injury looked severe. Second, it was obvious the team’s new forward – acquired via trade in the offseason from the Columbus Blue Jackets – would be missing in action for a while, which put a damper on the Canadiens’ already tempered expectations for the season.

There was a silver lining, however. On Oct. 1, it was revealed that Laine did not require knee surgery after consulting with doctors, even though the sprain would keep him out of commission for an estimated 2-3 months. As it stands, Laine will have missed the team’s first 24 games of the season.

Laine has worked through some personal matters, having gone through the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program last season, and he hasn’t been a 30-goal scorer since 2018-19 with the Winnipeg Jets. But if he can replicate at least some of the old magic, the Canadiens will be happy to have another offensive weapon return to the lineup.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That wait is now over.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported that Laine will line up with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky on the team’s second line. Reports suggest he will also be part of the first power-play unit. Sam Montembeault will get the start in net. Puck drop is at 7 pm.