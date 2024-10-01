Montreal Canadiens Announce Patrik Laine Out 2-3 Months With Knee Injury

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday (Oct. 1) that forward Patrik Laine would miss 2-3 months because of an injury to his left knee, but he doesn’t require surgery. Laine had an awkward collision against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a preseason matchup with Cedric Pare and it seemed as though Laine’s leg had bent the wrong way, and he stayed down in some obvious discomfort. This news that he won’t be out as long as originally expected and that he doesn’t need surgery is rather positive.

L'attaquant Patrik Laine souffre d'une entorse au genou gauche qui ne nécessitera pas de chirurgie. Sa période de réadaptation prévue est de deux à trois mois.



Forward Patrik Laine sustained a sprain to his left knee that will not require surgery. His rehabilitation period is… pic.twitter.com/sEPrSPDGHH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2024

Laine was traded to the Canadiens this offseason when the Columbus Blue Jackets moved him with a second-round draft pick in exchange for Jordan Harris. Laine had spent some time in the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program last season to deal with some personal issues, so it’s good to see him getting a fresh start with a new team.

Laine is one of two Canadiens who have gone down with knee injuries during the preseason, as top prospect David Reinbacher is expected to be out 5-6 months with a knee injury, and he was expected to crack their opening-night roster and make his NHL debut this season.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Canadiens could still get Laine back around Christmas break if all goes well with his recovery. He is looking to bounce back and re-establish himself as an elite offensive producer, as he hasn’t played a full season since the shortened 2021-22 Covid season where he had a point-per-game average. Last season, he played just 18 games with the Blue Jackets scoring six goals and adding three assists for nine points.

