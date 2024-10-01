Rangers’ Vesey Injury Creates Opportunity for Edstrom & Brodzinski

The New York Rangers are without a key defender as Ryan Lindgren has an upper-body injury. Now, reliable forward Jimmy Vesey is expected to miss a few weeks with a lower-body injury. The winger is coming off a strong season on the bottom six so he will be missed but the injury also creates an opportunity for Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom.

What Jonny Brodzinski Brings to the Rangers

Brodzinski is entering his fifth season with the Rangers’ organization though he spent most of his first three seasons with them playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL.) He was dominant in the AHL but struggled in the NHL and was held to three goals and two assists in 44 games over his first three seasons with the Blueshirts.

Last season, Brodzinski continued his excellent play with the Wolf Pack and had 11 goals and 14 assists in 16 games. Rangers’ forwards Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko both missed extended time with injuries last season, and Brodzinski got another shot in the NHL.

Related: Rangers Will Have Solid Center Depth if Everyone Remains Healthy

Brodzinski is a fast skater and he was able to quickly get in on the forecheck. Unlike in past seasons, he also contributed offensively in a bottom-six role. In his first seven games, he had five assists and scored on a slap shot in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 10. He spent some time playing center but was primarily used as a winger. He finished the regular season with six goals and 13 assists in 57 games and earned a two-season, one-way contract extension.

While Brodzinski brings NHL experience and speed to the lineup, he is not a very physical player and had just 34 hits last season. However, neither is Vesey and he has proven to be a valuable fourth liner. The Rangers are expected to have a couple of physical fourth liners in the lineup in Matt Rempe and Sam Carrick and the hope is Brodzinski could add some scoring to the fourth line.

Jonny Brodzinski had six goals and 13 assists with the New York Rangers last season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brodzinski should be able to provide the Rangers reliable play with and without the puck. In the offensive zone, he has an impressive wrist shot and has a shoot-first mentality which can help create rebounds for his linemates. He may not be flashy but he did a nice job when he got his chance to stay in the lineup last season.

What Adam Edstrom Brings to the Rangers

The Rangers drafted Edstrom in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and he spent the next four seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL.) He had nine goals and 10 assists in 42 games for Rogle BK in 2022-23.

Related: More New York Rangers Season Preview Articles

Last season, Edstrom began the season playing with Wolf Pack and played well defensively while also showing he was capable of contributing offensively. He had 11 goals and five assists in 40 games while playing with physicality and grit.

The Rangers called Edstrom up and he scored his first NHL goal in his first game, a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. He went back to the Wolf Pack but got another shot with the Blueshirts in February. He looked comfortable playing in the NHL, using his 6-foot-7 frame to his advantage and making a difference on the forecheck. He finished the season with two goals, 30 hits, and just two penalty minutes in 11 games.

Edstrom was reliable defensively with the Rangers and he has the tools to become a good penalty killer. While Rempe made a name for himself with big hits last season, Edstrom was quietly very effective too, and he stayed out of the penalty box. The Swedish forward is capable of playing center, though he played winger for the Rangers last season. He provide give the team strong defensive play, but he also drives to the net and can chip in offensively.

The Rangers’ Decision

Edstrom is 23 years old and seems to have more upside than Brodzinski, who is 31. However, the veteran is signed to a one-way deal while Edstrom is signed to an entry-level contract and could be sent to the Wolf Pack. Both players should be capable of giving the Rangers steady play on the fourth line and this is a big opportunity for both of them to prove they belong in the lineup.