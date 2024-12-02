NHL Rumors: Penguins, Hurricanes, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins remain open for business and there are updates on a few trade conversations that might be happening. Is Bryan Rust becoming a popular target for teams? Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a goaltender, but are they panicking? Finally, the NHL has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner for embellishment. What exactly does that mean for his future and the team?

Penguins Open to Trade Calls, Bryan Rust Could Be Attractive Option

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly open to exploring trade options for several players, including notable forwards Rickard Rakell, Michael Bunting, and Bryan Rust. Rust, 32, could become a significant trade target ahead of the deadline. Teams have reportedly checked in on the forward. While he currently holds a no-movement clause until June 2025, no discussions about waiving it have occurred, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rust has three years remaining on his contract, carrying a $6.1 million cap hit this season before decreasing to $5.31 million next year and $3.66 million annually for the final two years. Rust’s future will depend on the Penguins’ performance and the offers they receive as the trade deadline approaches. Teams seeking experienced scoring depth with contract control may view him as a prime target.

The Penguins are also fielding calls on pending unrestricted free agents Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, Anthony Beauvillier, and Matt Nieto.

Hurricanes Won’t Rush a Goaltending Trade

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined the FAN Hockey Show to talk about the Carolina Hurricanes and their goalie search. Saying they are looking, he also noted that they might be a bit more patient and wait for their guys to get healthy.

Friedman said the team has given themselves enough of a cushion that they don’t need to rush into a trade. He also cited the team’s history as one that shows a measured approach to making moves. Just because they got blown out by the Florida Panthers doesn’t mean that they are willing to overpay for a fix.

Friedman also wondered how many other NHL teams are also looking for goalies and because not a lot of teams are shopping for a netminder, the Hurricanes might be in a position where they can wait because it’s a buyer’s market. Friedman notes, “They are looking, but they aren’t panicking.”

Jeff Skinner Fined by the NHL For Diving

In a rule that is not enforced very often, the NHL has fined Jeff Skinner $2000, under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment). They wrote in a statement on Monday, “NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.”

The league shared video of Skinner falling in one of the instances against the New York Rangers, while they cited a game versus Carolina on Oct. 22 as the other (they did not share footage of that incident). It didn’t appear to be egregious, but the league must have seen something they didn’t like and have essentially flagged Skinner as someone they should keep an eye on.

It’s worth noting that additional fines grow in size and can potentially be levied on the coach. That’s not great news for Skinner, who is seemingly already in the doghouse with Kris Knoblauch and not getting great opportunities to up his production.