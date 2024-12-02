3 Forwards the Boston Bruins Should Target for Potential Trades

Scoring goals has been a massive struggle for the Boston Bruins through the opening two months of the 2024-25 season. Five games after firing former head coach Jim Montgomery (now hired by the St. Louis Blues) and promoting Joe Sacco to the interim head coach role, the issues are still as prevalent as ever. Heading into the month of December, the Bruins are dead-last in the NHL in goals for per game (2.32) and power play percentage (12%). In their last three games, they’ve been shut out by the Vancouver Canucks, scored six against the 21st-ranked New York Islanders, then scored only one goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins who average the most goals against per game.

Having already exhausted option number one of firing the head coach, the attention now shifts to the trade market to bring in additional external help to improve the weak scoring numbers. Trades early on in the season aren’t overly common – especially ones that shake up the trajectory of a team. In Boston’s case, with few highly-touted prospects, an abundance of under-performing roster players, a hesitance to move even more high draft picks, and barely tiptoeing the salary cap – making these trades are on high difficulty. However, there are a few players that could potentially be on the market if the right deal is presented and could hopefully make the Bruins a better team.

Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras has become one of the more polarizing players in the league. His raw hockey skill, especially his stick handling, is quite undeniable. Everyone has seen his lacrosse goals and flipping the puck over the back of the net for slick assists on all the highlight reels and montages, but the skill hasn’t necessarily translated to scoring. In 22 games this season, the 23-year-old has only four goals and six assists for ten points, but has found recent success to close out November, putting up six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games.

Last season, Zegras battled injuries, skating in only 31 games throughout the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. The lengthy time off looks even worse paired with his six goals and 15 points that he ended the season with. Again, the skill is there, but the ability to produce on the scoresheet is quite concerning, especially given the expectations many placed on him shortly following his back-to-back 60-plus point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Under contract until the summer of 2026 at $5.7 million, Zegras is not playing up to what his price should dictate and could be preventing teams from taking the plunge to make a deal for him. There could also be some frustration mixed in with playing for a basement-feeding Ducks team that will make Zegras want out, forcing Anaheim’s hand in dealing him. Recently, Zegras expressed dislike for playing the winger position, preferring center. Boston could use an additional center in the system and depending on who they send the other way, may need a center either way.

In terms of what a trade looks like regarding departing assets, that’s where it gets tricky. Boston would have to send out a roster player to help make up some of the money coming in, someone like Trent Frederic or a Morgan Geekie, if Anaheim would take them, plus a few picks, Providence players like Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov, and the Ducks retaining money – there can maybe be a sweet spot somewhere. Either way, Zegras’ playmaking skill has the potential to find success on a Boston team desperately needing some raw skilled forwards to aid David Pastrnak. Zegras can be that player.

Brandon Tanev – Seattle Kraken

Seattle is off to a rough start to their season and selling may be in the not-so-distant future. As it stands right now, the Kraken are sixth in the Pacific Division, only two points ahead of the last-place Ducks. If their play continues this way, they’ll become a top-selling team, looking to gain some futures for expiring deals. One of those may be 32-year-old Brandon Tanev.

Earlier in November, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli listed Tanev as number seven on his trade target board, citing that the Kraken may have to move a forward once defenseman Vince Dunn returns from injury. Tanev is cheaper than Zegras, only on the books for the remainder of this season at $3.5 million and given his age, may not have as high of value as the Ducks forward. In 2024-25 thus far, Tanev has five goals and ten points in 25 games played, often getting fourth-line time with Tye Kartye and Yanni Gourde. While not nearly as skilled offensively as Zegras, Tanev is a hard forechecker with a high motor that seems to fit in Boston’s ideal system considering the forwards general manager Don Sweeney goes after.

As the months go on and the trade deadline looms closer, more teams will be in on Tanev given his cheaper price and ability to add offensive depth on a playoff roster. For the Bruins looking for bodies down the forward core, he can be a perfect option who also brings some veteran presence as a ten-year NHL veteran. Seattle will likely be looking for prospects and/or picks coming back the other way which as mentioned before, Boston lacks, but adding a few second or third-round selections may be enough to get the job done.

Taylor Hall – Chicago Blackhawks

Reunion anyone?

Taylor Hall‘s time in Boston was quite loved by the fans, ever since he was acquired by the team from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. In a salary cap-less world, Hall would probably still be on Boston to this day, but unfortunately, with Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman deals coming soon and Boston having to shed their losses, Hall was traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason following Boston’s seismic loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Hall is still new to Chicago as an injury only ten games into 2023-24 ended his season early. He has already doubled his games played from last season, playing 22 games this season. After a slow start to his campaign, the 33-year-old Hall put up a hat trick on Nov. 27 against the Dallas Stars, bringing his goal total to five. Chicago is still in the depths of their rebuild, so winning is not anywhere in the future, but Hall is still lacking a Stanley Cup so wanting to be able to complete that lifelong goal can maybe force his way back to Boston.

Not long before the three-goal performance against the Stars, Hall was healthy-scratched by Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson who believed the former Hart Trophy winner (league MVP) needed a “reset”. Richardson’s decision was a surprise to Hall, saying “If there were some conversations in the days leading up about my game, or if I was constantly being shown video, it would be one thing,” Hall said. “I was a bit surprised.”

Hindsight is always 20/20 as the scratching paid off, but it doesn’t mean the Blackhawks won’t entertain a move, as if anything, the good performance shows Hall is still capable of not only playing at a high level, but producing at one too. Boston is used to Hall and he’ll immediately bring some scoring touch, skill, and speed to the wing – filling some of the holes on the Bruins’ roster. Salary becomes an issue again here, as he’s in the final year of his $6 million contract. Frederic, Geekie, or one of the defensemen not named Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm or Brandon Carlo can be sent out to ease this plus Chicago retaining money on their side.

Boston is scheduled to play Chicago in the first week of December, perhaps Hall could switch locker rooms right around game time.

Time Is Running Out to Make a Move

Sunday’s (Dec. 1) win over the Montreal Canadiens marks the fourth in six games since Sacco overtook the head coaching position, but life is not perfect in Boston. A 12-11-3 record has the Bruins fourth in the Atlantic Division for points percentage, fighting with other Eastern Conference teams for a potential wild card scenario come mid-April. The defense has improved and glimpses of a better offense is in sight, but if they want to safely secure a playoff spot instead of clawing tooth and nail just to make it in, they’ll need Sweeney to hit the phones and make a move for a forward – sooner rather than later.