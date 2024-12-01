Blue Jackets Open Long Road Trip With 6-3 Win Over Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets opened their longest road trip of the season by number of games on Sunday in Chicago. They already have more points earned on this trip than they did on their recent Washington and California trip.

Sean Monahan recorded a goal and an assist while Zach Werenski added two assists to help pace the Blue Jackets to a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. They were able to do this despite taking eight penalties and allowing three power-play goals in the game.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets’ penalty trouble started just 2:38 into the game when James van Riemsdyk tripped Wyatt Kaiser. That turned into Connor Bedard opening the scoring 21 seconds into that power play.

To the Blue Jackets’ credit, they didn’t let the early Blackhawks’ momentum affect them. They were able to gain the lead before the end of the first period.

Ivan Provorov scored his second goal of the season thanks to a well-placed screen by Dmitri Voronkov. Then Kent Johnson answered his friend Bedard’s goal with one of his own from his new office, the right circle.

The second period featured the team trading goals just 1:50 apart. Craig Smith converted on a power-play goal to make it 2-2. Then Monahan scored a big goal after a great shift and pass by Sean Kuraly. No matter what the Blackhawks threw at them, the Blue Jackets withstood the storm and continued to push back.

Sean Monahan was the game’s first star on Sunday in Chicago. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The game was not one of Petr Mrazek’s finer performances. Although he made some key saves including denying Johnson’s second goal of the game, he allowed a soft goal to Dante Fabbro that ultimately became the game-winning goal.

The Blackhawks scored their third power-play goal of the game thanks to Nick Foligno to cut it to 4-3. That was as close as they would get though.

Kirill Marchenko’s top shelf goal extended it to 5-3 before Voronkov hit the empty net to get to the final score of 6-3.

Elvis Merzlikins earned the win stopped 28 of 31. Mrazek made 30 saves in defeat.

The Blue Jackets will now head to Calgary for Tuesday night’s rematch with the Flames in what is sure to be an emotional night as the Gaudreau family will be making the trip to the Saddledome. The Blackhawks have a quick turnaround as they play Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs north of the border.