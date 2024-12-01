Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Ducks – 12/01/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (10-12-1) at DUCKS (9-10-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report:

  • Neither team held a morning skate.
  • Ullmark is expected to start for the Senators after Forsberg allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

  • The Ducks returned defenseman Tyson Hinds to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
  • Anaheim had to halt its practice shortly after it began Saturday because of a gas leak at the facility.
  • McGinn, a forward, returned to practice, but Carlsson, a forward, did not. They are day to day.

