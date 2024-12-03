Jets’ Ehlers Out At Least a Week Due to Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be out an estimated one week to 10 days with a lower-body injury.

Ehlers, who the Jets placed on injured reserve Tuesday, suffered the injury in the second period against the Golden Knights on Nov. 29 while attempting to check Pavel Dorofeyev.

#NHLJets Scott Arniel says Nikolaj Ehlers is estimated to be out a week to 10 days. He’s hopeful that Ehlers can come back quicker, but they’ll take it day by day. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) December 3, 2024

Losing the dynamic Dane is something the Jets are used to — he has struggled with injuries throughout his career — but the loss is no less impactful. Ehlers is a game breaker who was off to the best start of his career, with nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 24 games.

In a corresponding move, the Jets recalled Brad Lambert from the Manitoba Moose. The 2022 first-round pick has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 16 games for the Moose this season.

The Jets got off to an NHL-record-setting 15-1-0 start, but have cooled off significantly since then and fallen into a slump. They have lost three-straight games and six of their past 10. They are no longer the league’s top team.

The Jets are back in action tonight against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre.



