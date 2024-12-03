Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Canadiens – 12/3/24

The New York Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (9-10-6) at CANADIENS (8-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Kyle MacLean — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Pierre Engvall — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Grant Hutton

Injured: Casey Cizikas (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Pageau could return after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Cizikas did not take part in the Islanders morning skate Tuesday; Engvall skated in his place on the fourth line. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Cizikas each will be a game-time decision and didn’t rule out the possibility of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle — Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson — Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Laine will make his Canadiens debut after missing the first 24 games because of a knee sprain he sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 28. It will be his first NHL game since he sustained a broken clavicle playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023. The forward began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26, and traded to Montreal by Columbus on Aug. 19.

