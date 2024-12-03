Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Canadiens – 12/3/24

The New York Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (9-10-6) at CANADIENS (8-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Kyle MacLean — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Pierre Engvall — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Casey Cizikas (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Pageau could return after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.
- Cizikas did not take part in the Islanders morning skate Tuesday; Engvall skated in his place on the fourth line. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Cizikas each will be a game-time decision and didn’t rule out the possibility of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle — Mike Matheson
Lane Hutson — Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- Laine will make his Canadiens debut after missing the first 24 games because of a knee sprain he sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 28. It will be his first NHL game since he sustained a broken clavicle playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023. The forward began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26, and traded to Montreal by Columbus on Aug. 19.
