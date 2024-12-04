3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-0 Win Over the Blue Jackets

It wasn’t the most exciting of games, but those tend to bode well for the Calgary Flames, and that was the case on Tuesday night as they were able to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 3-0 final. With the win, the Flames have improved to 13-9-4 and continue to hold onto a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This game didn’t start out hot for the Flames, as they gave up a goal to Zach Werenski early in the first, but they were able to catch a break as it was deemed offside following a coach’s challenge. Things evened out in that regard, as a Mikael Backlund goal in the third period was also disallowed due to an offside. With that said, here are the three main takeaways from this outing.

Gaudreau Given Major Tribute

This game was one that Flames fans had penciled in on their calendars for some time, as it marked the first time the Blue Jackets had come to town since the passing of Johnny Gaudreau. It was known well in advance that there would be a significant tribute beforehand, and it was made even better by the fact that the Gaudreau family was in the house for it.

CALGARY, AB – APRIL 11: Johnny Gaudreau #13 and teammates of the Calgary Flames celebrate a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 11, 2019 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

To no surprise, Flames fans gave the Gaudreau family a loud and lengthy ovation, while also paying their respects to the late forward who starred in this city for many years. This was one of the most emotional nights in Saddledome history, and is one that fans in attendance won’t forget anytime soon.

While there were several great moments throughout, including the beautiful tribute video, perhaps the best of all came at the end of the game. Johnny was announced as the first star of the evening, and Guy, accompanied by Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson, came onto the ice for one final send-off from all the fans packed into the Saddledome.

Flames Shut Down Blue Jackets

In order to win hockey games, this Flames team needs to lock things down defensively. They lack the top offensive weapons to get into shootouts with teams, and recently learned on their four-game road trip what happens when they try to do so. Last night was back to a somewhat dull, yet effective showing, and they were rewarded with their third shutout of the season.

It was Dan Vladar picking up his second shutout of the season in this one, though it wasn’t a night in which he was required to do a whole lot. He wound up facing just 16 shots, few of which were high quality. Nonetheless, he stopped them all and improved his record to 5-5-3 as a result.

Home Record Stays Hot

If the Flames could play every game in Calgary this season, they may very well be the best team in the NHL. With last night’s win, they improved their home record to 10-3-0. The only better team at home this season is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have amassed 11 victories.

Road games have been a much different tale for the Flames, however, as they have a very underwhelming 3-6-4 record. While the road struggles will need to get worked out, their extremely impressive play at home has been enough to keep them in the playoff race.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The good news for the Flames is that their next outing will come at the Saddledome once again, as they will welcome the St. Louis Blues to town on Thursday night. They’ll then look for better fortunes on the road, as they will head to Dallas to take on the Stars on Sunday night, followed by a game on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena versus the Nashville Predators.