Blue Jackets Lose to Flames on Night Teams Honor Gaudreau’s Legacy

Tuesday night was sure to be an emotional night inside the Saddledome as the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames met for the first time in Calgary since the passing of the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The teams somehow had to play hockey after the pregame ceremony.

The Flames were able to get their revenge from their Black Friday loss to the Blue Jackets by pitching a 3-0 shutout. The big takeaway from this game was how the two teams came together to honor the legacy of the Gaudreau’s.

Game Recap

The teams gathered at center ice in an emotional pregame ceremony. The Gaudreau family including parents Guy and Jane along with sister Katie, wife Meredith and their two children Noa and Johnny Jr. partook in the ceremonial puck drop. The moment was emotional for everyone. The camera caught Blue Jackets’ head coach Dean Evason fighting back tears.

Tuesday night in Calgary was all about honoring the legacy of the Gaudreau’s. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames like the Blue Jackets in their home opener met the moment. It was a job well done by everyone involved to honor the Gaudreau’s and what they were about. Somehow the teams had to move forward and play a hockey game.

The Blue Jackets thought they drew first blood thanks to a Zach Werenski goal. However, the Flames used a coach’s challenge for offside. Adam Fantilli was in the zone just before the puck. Turned out the Blue Jackets wouldn’t find the back of the net again the rest of the night.

After a 0-0 first period, Rasmus Andersson was able to beat Elvis Merzlikins on the power play. Afterwards, Andersson pointed to the suite where the Gaudreau family was watching. It was a powerful moment showing what the night was about.

The Flames did a great job all night clogging the middle of the ice while not allowing the Blue Jackets to utilize their rush. This kept the game 1-0 into the third period. The Flames thought they made it 2-0 but were offside themselves.

Then on another power play, Kevin Bahl scored his first goal as a member of the Flames to make it 2-0 late. Yegor Sharangovich added an empty netter to get to the final score of 3-0.

Despite averaging the third highest shots per game, the Blue Jackets were held to just 16 shots on the night. They also allowed two power-play goals against. Their penalty kill has let them down of late. Merzlikins stopped 19 of 21 on the night.

The Blue Jackets will now get ready for Edmonton Thursday and Vancouver Friday in a tough back-to-back set. Meanwhile the Flames will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night as they continue their homestand.