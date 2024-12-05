Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Islanders – 12/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (12-13-1) at ISLANDERS (9-10-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Scott Mayfield — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Matt Martin

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Varlamov, a goalie, is day to day. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Pelech, a defenseman, skated for the first time since he took a puck to the face during New York’s 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.

