Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Islanders – 12/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (12-13-1) at ISLANDERS (9-10-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Scott Mayfield — Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Matt Martin
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Varlamov, a goalie, is day to day. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
- Pelech, a defenseman, skated for the first time since he took a puck to the face during New York’s 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.
