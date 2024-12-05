Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Islanders – 12/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (12-13-1) at ISLANDERS (9-10-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Scott Mayfield — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Matt Martin

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

  • Varlamov, a goalie, is day to day. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
  • Pelech, a defenseman, skated for the first time since he took a puck to the face during New York’s 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.

