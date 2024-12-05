Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Hurricanes – 12/5/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (14-12-0) at HURRICANES (16-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig
Scott Wedgewood
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Keaton Middleton
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- The Avalanche held an optional morning skate
- Wedgewood, acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday, will make his first start for Colorado
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas
Andre Svechnikov– Jack Drury — Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
- Tokarski, signed by the Hurricanes on Monday, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
