Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Hurricanes – 12/5/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (14-12-0) at HURRICANES (16-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Scott Wedgewood

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Keaton Middleton

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate

Wedgewood, acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday, will make his first start for Colorado

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas

Andre Svechnikov– Jack Drury — Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.

Tokarski, signed by the Hurricanes on Monday, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

