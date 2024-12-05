Sabres Captain Rasmus Dahlin Likely to Miss Time Due to Injury

Sabres franchise defenseman Rasmus Dahlin exited Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to Colorado after playing just one shift in the third period. Head coach Lindy Ruff revealed during his post-game press conference that Dahlin left due to back spasms. Ruff did not provide a timeline for Dahlin’s return, noting that the injury is linked to the issue he dealt with during the start of training camp. Ruff also hopes the injury is only “short-term” but you never know.

With the possibility of Dahlin missing several games, the Sabres have called up defenseman Ryan Johnson from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rochester Americans. Johnson, the 31st-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 41 NHL games, tallying seven assists and a career plus-three rating. This season, he’s been with Rochester, recording five assists and a plus-5 rating over 21 games.

The Sabres hope Johnson can bring some energy to the lineup while Dahlin recovers. However, it seems Johnson will be a healthy scratch tonight versus the Winnipeg Jets, as Dennis Gilbert skated on the third pair during the morning practice. Last season, Johnson showed flashes of being a full-time NHL player but was ultimately sent back to the AHL midway through the year. This stint could be an opportunity for him to prove he belongs in the NHL and can contribute wherever the team needs him.

Dahlin has been a cornerstone for the Sabres this season, playing in all 25 games and recording six goals and 13 assists for 19 points, with a plus-4 rating. His strong two-way play has placed him in the Norris Trophy conversation once again, ranking in the 84th percentile offensively and 74th defensively, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Sabres will undoubtedly miss their superstar defenseman. Few players can ignite the offense like Dahlin, who has a knack for turning broken plays into scoring chances. His leadership on and off the ice has also been crucial, especially after being named the franchise’s 23rd captain at the start of the season.

Sabres Must Stay Afloat Without Sabres Captain

Just as the team rallied during Tage Thompson’s absence, going 3-0 -0 on their West Coast trip, the Sabres will need a similar collective effort to navigate Rasmus Dahlin’s time away. While it’s not realistic to expect wins in every game he misses, players must step up to fill the significant void he leaves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Owen Power and Bowen Byram, in particular, will need to elevate their games. If they can rise to the challenge, the Sabres might be able to claw their way out of the slump caused by their current four-game losing streak. The road ahead won’t be easy, with several tough matchups looming, but this team has already proven it can overcome adversity. They survived without Thompson, and there’s reason to believe they can persevere without Dahlin.

Now, let’s take a look at the Sabres’ upcoming schedule.

December 5th, vs Winnipeg Jets

December 7th vs Utah Hockey Club

December 9th vs Detroit Red Wings

December 11th vs New York Rangers

December 14th @ Washington Capitals

The next five games are a tough stretch for the team, especially if Dahlin misses all five of the games. The one upside to this stretch of games are that Winnipeg is struggling as of late as they have also lost their last four games. Utah is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, while Detroit is 3-4-3 in their last 10. The Rangers are struggling as well at 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Their only upcoming opponent that is playing good, consistent hockey is the Washington Capitals who are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.

The team really could not afford Dahlin to miss time, especially during their skid they’re on, but they just have to find a way to win hockey games without him.

Can Johnson and the rest of the blue line step up in the captain’s absence?