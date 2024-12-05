Is This Maple Leafs Team Ready for the Playoffs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators last night, improving their record to 16-7-2. But while the win might have looked good on paper, the performance was anything but smooth. The question remains: Is this a team that can take on the NHL’s best when it matters most?

Did the Maple Leafs Play Down to Their Competition?

The game started in a rather uninspiring manner. The Maple Leafs, facing a Predators team that has struggled all season, seemed to expect an easy win. They came out flat, and it showed. Joseph Woll, who started in net as part of the Maple Leafs’ goaltending rotation, had to make some early saves to keep the game within reach. But a weird bounce in front of the net saw the Predators take the lead. On the play, both Maple Leafs defenders failed to clear the puck. It felt like a game where Toronto’s lack of focus and effort gave their opponents a chance for a win.

After suspension, Ryan Reaves rejoined the fourth line, but his impact was barely felt. It seemed like that line was invisible for much of the game. The Maple Leafs continue to struggle with secondary scoring, and with their fourth line going completely unnoticed, it begs the question: how will they beat the top playoff teams if they can’t generate depth scoring against bottom-tier teams like Nashville?

Maple Leafs’ Resurgent Matthews, Marner, and the Power Play

Then came the third period. What a difference a few minutes made — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were reunited on the top line and wasted no time. Matthews tied the game with a beautifully-executed goal in the first minute, showing why he’s one of the league’s elite goal-scorers. Less than two minutes later, Matthews struck again, undressing a Nashville defender and firing past Juuse Saros for his second goal of the night. If anyone had any doubts about Matthews’ ability to take over a game, he erased them.

But that wasn’t all. The Maple Leafs’ power play, which has been sputtering lately, finally clicked when Marner fed Matthews’ linemate William Nylander for his 16th goal of the season. The power play may be inconsistent, but this team can be lethal when the big guns start firing. The question is, will they?

Marner deserves a mention not just for his playmaking but for his heart. After a Predators’ player knocked Woll to the ice, Marner came to his defense. This season, Marner is showing that he’s not just about the flashy assists—he’s got the grit, too. (It was the first time in my memory that I’ve seen him so actively stick up for a teammate.) Meanwhile, Woll continued his solid play on the net, earning his sixth-straight win and keeping the team in it despite a lacklustre start.

The Bottom Line: Are the Maple Leafs Ready for the Big Stage?

The win over Nashville was important but raised more questions than answers. Can the Maple Leafs maintain a higher level of intensity against more formidable opponents, or will they continue to play down to the competition? With secondary scoring still an issue and the power play looking out of sync, it’s clear Toronto still has work to do. However, there is potential for Matthews and Marner to play at an elite level. They must bring it for 60 minutes, not just when it is convenient.

At this point, it’s clear the Maple Leafs are a team of highs and lows, and their road to success will depend on whether they can find consistency. For now, we’ll have to take the wins as they come—and hope that, when the stakes get higher, the Maple Leafs will show the same urgency they did in the third period last night.