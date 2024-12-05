Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Senators – 12/5/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl

Albert Johansson — Jeff Petry

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

Kane will return from an upper-body injury that kept him out five games.

Veleno, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in six games.

Johansson will take Gustafsson’s spot on the third defense pair.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Nikolas Matinpalo (flu)

Status report

The Senators opted for an off-ice workout instead of a morning skate. Changes were made to all of Ottawa’s forward lines in practice Wednesday, including demoting Gaudette, who has 12 goals in 23 games, to the fourth line.

Matinpalo, a defenseman, missed practice Wednesday with the flu and will not dress.

