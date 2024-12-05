Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Senators – 12/5/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (10-11-4) at SENATORS (10-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl
Albert Johansson — Jeff Petry
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- Kane will return from an upper-body injury that kept him out five games.
- Veleno, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in six games.
- Johansson will take Gustafsson’s spot on the third defense pair.
Latest for THW:
- Dear Santa: Red Wings’ 2024 Wish List
- Do You Know Your Red Wings Trivia?
- Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Bruins – 12/3/24
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Nikolas Matinpalo (flu)
Status report
- The Senators opted for an off-ice workout instead of a morning skate. Changes were made to all of Ottawa’s forward lines in practice Wednesday, including demoting Gaudette, who has 12 goals in 23 games, to the fourth line.
- Matinpalo, a defenseman, missed practice Wednesday with the flu and will not dress.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals
- Ottawa Senators Prospect of the Week – Blake Montgomery
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Ducks – 12/01/24