NHL Rumors: Penguins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins are being linked to Nils Hoglander. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman writes that the New York Rangers aren’t just looking around the trade market on Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider. The Toronto Maple Leafs might change up their trade deadline plans thanks to Fraser Minten. The Edmonton Oilers are shuffling their lines with a big return. Finally, Alex Ovechkin was back on the ice just 17 days after a broken leg.

Penguins Have Real Interest in Nils Hoglander

Elliotte Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “I think Pittsburgh has real interest in Nils Hoglander.” He adds, “Meanwhile, the Penguins have shoppers for Drew O’Connor.”

The Hoglander trade rumors are not new and the Penguins’ potential interest isn’t either. But, if interest is intensifying, it will be intriguing to see how long before rumors suggest a deal is close.

Rangers Exploring Trades, Senators in the Mix

Amid a rough stretch of six losses in seven games, the New York Rangers are actively exploring trade options to shake up their roster. Friedman reports that GM Chris Drury has initiated discussions with multiple teams, including the Ottawa Senators, to assess the value of key players and potential moves.

Steve Staios, General Manager of the Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba have been mentioned in trade talks, Drury is reportedly evaluating the entire roster. Despite a strong 12-4-1 start, he was bothered by the underlying metrics and total defensive lapses. Giving up as many high-quality chances as they do has prompted Drury to act.

Friedman says the Senators are cautiously approaching discussions, mindful of trade protection clauses that could complicate negotiations. Ottawa, like other teams, is wary of public interest being squashed by players declining to waive their no-trade clauses.

Maple Leafs Might Pivot in Trade Talks Thanks to Minten

NHL insider David Pagnotta reports that the Maple Leafs are “poking around the center market.” Looking for a depth center, with the emergence of Fraser Minten, there is potential talk that the Leafs might take a bigger swing.

Pagnotta writes, “He’s fit really nicely. . . they like what they see there. And if he continues his pace of play, that might eliminate any need to bring in a centre in their bottom-six. They may have found that internally, which shifts their focus to the second line.” He goes on to explain:

“I think a second line centre is what they would like to add to this group, in a perfect world. They don’t necessarily have the significant assets they’re willing to move to do it. They don’t have a first-round pick this year. They have a first-round pick next year. Will they look to potentially part with that? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Oilers Getting Hyman Back vs. the Blue Jackets

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has confirmed that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Zach Hyman will be back in the lineup for the team on Thursday night as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rishaug writes, “Hyman back and on on top line with 97 and 93. Pickard in starters net. 29 with Podkolzin and Kapanen Skinner with Janmark and Henrique Ryan with Perry and Brown.”

Ovechkin Skating Again After Injury

Just 17 days after breaking his left fibula, Alex Ovechkin is already back on the ice, defying expectations with his rapid recovery. Although not yet ready for game action, the Washington Capitals captain has been spotted skating in full gear and a non-contact jersey ahead of Thursday’s practice. This marks his second consecutive day on the ice.

Ovechkin’s progress is nothing short of impressive, especially considering his original 4-6 week recovery timeline. His determination to return quickly may allow him to resume his chase for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, needing just 27 more goals to surpass the legendary total.

The Capitals, meanwhile, sit tied for first in the Metropolitan Division with a 17-6-2 record. Ovechkin’s potential return is crucial for their continued success.