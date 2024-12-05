Maple Leafs News and Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Woll & Cowan

The Toronto Maple Leafs surged in the third period to secure a 3–2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. After falling behind early, the team scored three unanswered goals to claim their third straight win. Auston Matthews led the way with two third-period goals, and William Nylander added another, helping Toronto extend their strong run with ten wins in their last 12 games. Mitch Marner assisted on all three goals, while Joseph Woll made 22 saves to steady the team.

Item One: Matthews, Marner, and Woll Lead Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs leaned on their stars to pull out a thrilling 3–2 comeback victory. Matthews was pivotal in the third-period turnaround, scoring two quick goals to erase Nashville’s lead and put Toronto ahead. The captain showed his scoring touch with precision, marking three goals in three games since returning from injury. His success was fueled by head coach Craig Berube’s strategic move to reunite him with Marner and Matthew Knies. That trio found instant chemistry.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2022 Draft Class Paying Off With Minten, Hildeby & Grebenkin

Marner played the architect’s role in helping drive Toronto’s offence. His playmaking created space and set up both of Matthews’ goals. Meanwhile, Woll stood firm in the net, making 22 saves and weathering some tough breaks, including an odd deflection and an unstoppable rebound. His steadiness ensured the Maple Leafs stayed in the game, laying the groundwork for the team’s comeback.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Selected to Team Canada World Junior Camp

The Maple Leafs’ top prospect, Easton Cowan, has been named to the 2025 Team Canada World Junior camp roster, a testament to his impressive play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. The 19-year-old right winger has been a standout for the London Knights, notching 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 games before an injury sidelined him. With an average of 1.38 points per game and a point streak that has extended beyond a full calendar year, Cowan continues to show why he’s considered one of the organization’s brightest young stars.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

While Cowan has been absent from the Knights’ lineup since Nov. 23, his selection signals optimism about his recovery. If he earns a spot on Team Canada’s final roster—an outcome most expect—it will mark his second consecutive year representing his country at the tournament. Despite modest offensive production in the 2024 WJC (2 points in 5 games), Cowan has the ability to create space and elevate his teammates’ play. With his continued growth and a strong OHL campaign, he is poised to play a key role in Canada’s success when the World Juniors kick off on Boxing Day.

Item Three: Alexander Nylander’s Uneven Maple Leafs Start

Alexander Nylander’s tenure with the Maple Leafs has hit a snag as he was made a healthy scratch against the Predators for the first time since joining the team. The decision came as Ryan Reaves returned from suspension, leaving Nylander on the sidelines. In his four games, Nylander has been unable to record a point and carries a minus-1 rating.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

Berube’s assessment of Nylander’s performance was lukewarm. He described Nylander’s game as “fair” but leaving room for improvement. He acknowledged that Nylander showed flashes of skill, including some early scoring chances, but noted the lack of consistent contributions, particularly in production. Berube pointed out that Nylander’s limited power-play time might have impacted his ability to find the scoresheet. That he was a healthy scratch when Reaves returned suggests that Nylander must elevate his game to secure a more regular spot in the lineup.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander, known for his offensive skillset, has shown flashes of potential but has struggled to find consistency. Nylander’s time with the Maple Leafs appears to be at a crossroads. Will he rise to the occasion, or will his stint with Toronto be another chapter of unfulfilled promise?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the undeniable chemistry Matthews and Marner displayed in their comeback win over the Predators, Berube might be tempted to reunite the dynamic duo more permanently. Their ability to ignite the offence together is undeniable, and it’s a weapon the team may lean on as the season progresses.

Related: Are Tanev & Ekman-Larsson the Maple Leafs’ Best Free Agent Signings Ever?

However, this raises questions about where William Nylander and John Tavares fit into the lineup. Both have been enjoying solid seasons, with Tavares providing leadership and production while Nylander continues his rise as one of the league’s premier scorers. Could the Maple Leafs experiment with a more balanced approach, keeping Matthews and Marner together while maximizing Nylander and Tavares’ impact on another line?

The answers will depend on how Berube balances his lines to maintain offensive depth while exploiting the unique talents of his star players. For now, the Maple Leafs’ core four is firing on all cylinders, and Berube’s tactical adjustments could make this group even more dangerous down the stretch.